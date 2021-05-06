Daniel O’Donnell surprises family of lifelong fan by singing down the phone at her graveside

The family of a lifelong Daniel O’Donnell fan received a surprise phone call from the “man himself” at their mother’s funeral in Cork yesterday.

At the funeral in Innishannon, Co Cork, the family of Margaret McCarthy had planned to play Daniel’s ‘Beyond The Rainbows End’ over speakers at their mother’s grave, as it was one of her favourite songs.

However, mourners received a surprise phone call from the Donegal singing legend, who had been watching Mrs McCarthy’s funeral from home.

On Tuesday night, Daniel posted his condolences online to the family, and the following day daughter Catherine Mullaney received a call from Daniel himself offering his condolences to his long-time fan.

“It was just amazing that Daniel rang her – and he was in no hurry to get off the phone”, said her other daughter Margaret Phayer.

Ms Phayer said the family “thought no more about it” after that.

However, on the day of the funeral, at the graveside the undertaker announced that O’Donnell was on the phone and going to sing the song himself.

Ms Phayer said she was waiting for the music to be organised when the undertaker spoke into the microphone and said “most people have their music recorded – but we have the man himself here”.

Ms Phayer said: “Daniel was apparently watching the mass, he heard my eulogy and I was saying how much my mother loved Daniel.”

She said O’Donnell made contact with the undertakers during the mass and organised to sing the song himself.

“The undertaker put the microphone up to the phone and there was speakers so Daniel was all around the graveyard - it was absolutely fantastic,” she said.

After singing, Daniel spoke with the late fan’s husband, Jimmy McCarthy, who thanked him for calling.

Margaret had attended numerous Daniel O’Donnell shows across the country and had “all his tapes”, her daughter said.

Ms Phayer said her mother would be “delighted” to know that Daniel sang at her funeral.

“She’d have loved it. It was an absolutely brilliant send off – it was a great tribute to her,” she said.

“She was definitely there looking down on us, it was such a lovely thing for Daniel to do – it meant so much to us.”



