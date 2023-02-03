Daniel O'Donnell has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his sister Kathleen.

Mrs Doogan (nee O'Donnell) passed away at her home in Kincasslagh earlier today.

She is survived by her husband John, sons, John Francis and Daniel, daughters Tricia and Fiona.

Mrs Doogan was the sister of Margo, Jamesie, Daniel and John Bosco O'Donnell.

She was a well-known figure and previously ran the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh with her husband John after it was purchased by her entertainer brother.

Daniel was particularly close to Kathleen, according to friends of the family.

"Daniel is heartbroken. Himself and Kathleen were close in age and got on very well.

"She passed away suddenly at her home," said a source.

Mrs Doogan's remains will repose at her home in Kincasslagh tomorrow from 12 noon with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.