Daniel Kinahan's wife's luxury €1.13m four-bed Dubai apartment uncovered

THIS is the inside of a luxury Dubai apartment inside a tower where Kinahan cartel WAG Caoimhe Robinson owns a €1.13m plus pad.

A new data leak shows how Daniel Kinahan's wife, Dubliner Caoimhe, is the registered owner of two plush apartments in Dubai's Marina district - both in one of the world's most expensive real estate districts.

The properties include a one-bedroom property in the Al Mesk tower, worth an estimated €420,000, as well as a four-bedroom apartment in the Elite Residence Tower.

Robinson, who was previously in a long-term relationship with slain gangster Michael 'Micka' Kelly, married Kinahan in a lavish ceremony attended by top international criminals in Dubai in 2017. She has been based in the Gulf state ever since.

These photographs show the layout of a typical four-bedroom property in the Elite Residence Tower.

Several four-bed apartments in the tower are currently listed on property websites which estimate their annual rental income as around €70,000 a year.

The property was estimated to be worth €1.13m in 2020.

Read More

According to the property website Axcapital.ae, the Elite Residence Tower is an "ideal location for those leading an upscale lifestyle."

They write: "Comprising of 91 floors, Elite Residence is an elegant skyscraper designed in a contemporary architectural style.

"Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, the tower boasts a comfortable stay for residents.

"High-speed elevators, a 24-hour security system, plenty of parking spaces and fitness facilities are only several advantages of Elite Residence. Sports facilities include a gym, tennis court and two indoor swimming pools."

The building has a one outdoor and two indoor swimming pools, billiards and a sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi and a gym.

The 3,178 sq ft property was registered in the name of Daniel Kinahan's wife Caoimhe Robinson, which was revealed in a leak to the Centre for Advance Defence Studies in 2020 which was published by Norwegian publication E24.

Robinson was also listed as the owner of a one-bed 1,184 sq ft apartment in the nearby Al Mesk Tower, estimated to be worth €420,000 in 2020.

The 40-storey tower's facilities include a swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam rooms, BBQ facilities and children's play area.

On the property website, Providentestate.com, Al Mesk is described as one of Dubai's most luxurious locations.

"It comprises six residential towers named after popular gemstones and Arabic perfumes. Developed by Emaar Properties, Al Mesk Tower stands 185 metres tall and features 234 generous apartments in total."

Like all Kinahan-linked properties in Dubai, the Al Mesk Tower has its own private security guards.

Daniel Kinahan also owns an office on the 30th floor of the Jumeirah Bay X3 Tower, estimated to be worth €328,00 in 2020.

The office was used by Ducashew General Trading LLC, which US authorities say was owned or controlled by Kinahan.

Ducashew also ran two offices on the 21st floor of the Boulevard Plaza Tower 2, where offices sell for an average of €2.5m each.

Other properties linked to the Kinahans include one on the artificial island Palm Jumeirah which was listed as Daniel Kinahan's residence by the US Treasury.

A mansion in Saggart, Dublin was seized by CAB in April after Gardaí linked it to Kinahan.

While several properties linked to the Kinahans have been identified by authorities and data leaks there are believed to be many more around the world which have yet to be identified.

UAE authorities have frozen Kinahan assets.