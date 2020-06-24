Daniel Kinahan's strategy is unraveling as Tyson Fury deals devastating left hook to crime lord's attempt at reinvention

THE revelation that Tyson Fury has sacked Daniel Kinahan as his cherished adviser has dealt a devastating left hook to the crime lord’s attempts to reinvent himself as a world-class boxing impresario.

The decision by the heavyweight world champion to end his business relationship with Kinahan, who brokered an historic two-fight deal between Fury and Anthony Joshua, has left the international drug trafficker hurtling headlong into the ropes.

For several months, the delusional gang boss had been throwing shapes in a bid to whitewash his evil reputation and side-step the mounting pressure to bring him to justice.

From his extradition-proof Middle Eastern home, Kinahan has used huge amounts of dirty money to ingratiate himself with the social elite in the UAE.

Over recent years he has also been buying influence at the top tier of world boxing, which has a history of moral ambivalence to the involvement of organised crime figures in the sport.

Expand Close Daniel Kinahan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Kinahan

Read More

Kinahan’s efforts to erase his bloody past and make a bid for the title of legitimate golden boy of boxing involved a multi-pronged offensive. This included a barrage of fake news on social media and endorsements from such luminaries as Bob Arum and other high-profile boxing figures.

He hired a top UK legal firm to fire off threatening missives in a bid to silence the Irish media, gardaí and international law enforcement.

In the past few weeks, thanks mainly to the good work of gardaí and the Irish media, his bid has run aground

It is believed Kinahan even funded the nonsensical ‘Regency Hotel Attack’ movie on YouTube. It promulgated the preposterous theory that the attempt on Kinahan’s life was the result of a conspiracy involving the rival Hutch gang, gardaí, the media and Fine Gael to scupper Sinn Féin’s chances in the 2016 general election a few weeks later.

Kinahan was made out to be a victim. But in the past few weeks, thanks mainly to the good work of gardaí and the Irish media, his bid has run aground.

The first blow came when the Special Criminal Court accepted garda evidence that Kinahan’s cartel was responsible for execution-style murders and the trafficking of guns and drugs on an international scale.

Then, just over a fortnight ago, Fury inadvertently precipitated the tipping point when he went on social media to declare his thanks for Kinahan negotiating the historic fight with Joshua.

That caused a major political backlash, with the Taoiseach saying he was “taken aback” to hear Fury praise the drug trafficker.

The Irish Government entered the fray, with the Department of Foreign Affairs contacting the UAE authorities about Kinahan.

The first body blow came with his sacking last week by KHK

The gathering storm of controversy finally caught the attention of the international media, which began questioning Kinahan’s dark side. His strategy began to unravel.

The first body blow came with his sacking last week by KHK, the boxing promotions company owned by a Bahraini prince – just weeks after it proudly announced his appointment as their top adviser.

The firm pointedly referred to its “integrity and deep-rooted principles in the sports industry” before revealing the company “has discontinued engagement with Daniel Kinahan”.

But the confirmation Fury has dismissed Kinahan as his negotiator will have floored him. The coup de grace was delivered in a statement to the ‘Telegraph’ newspaper by Fury’s promoter, Arum, when he said Kinahan’s removal “will eliminate a lot of confusion” and that Kinahan “understands that it’s best the negotiations on Tyson’s side are handled this way”.

It was a remarkable volte-face for Arum, who previously described Kinahan as being “one of my favourite guys”. As the storm of protest grew, it clearly began to affect the boxing promoter and he had little difficulty dumping Kinahan.

Arum’s statement has Ko’d Kinahan’s quest for respectability. He is now facing a very precarious future that is likely to end, either sooner or later, in him facing justice.

Kinahan’s brief reign as golden boy is over, the crime boss has been cancelled.