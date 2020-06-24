| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Daniel Kinahan's strategy is unraveling as Tyson Fury deals devastating left hook to crime lord's attempt at reinvention

Paul Williams

Daniel Kinahan (right) in the pub with boxer Tyson Fury Expand

Close

Daniel Kinahan (right) in the pub with boxer Tyson Fury

Daniel Kinahan (right) in the pub with boxer Tyson Fury

Daniel Kinahan (right) in the pub with boxer Tyson Fury

THE revelation that Tyson Fury has sacked Daniel Kinahan as his cherished adviser has dealt a devastating left hook to the crime lord’s attempts to reinvent himself as a world-class boxing impresario.

The decision by the heavyweight world champion to end his business relationship with Kinahan, who brokered an historic two-fight deal between Fury and Anthony Joshua, has left the international drug trafficker hurtling headlong into the ropes.

For several months, the delusional gang boss had been throwing shapes in a bid to whitewash his evil reputation and side-step the mounting pressure to bring him to justice.