Daniel Kinahan’s mother-in-law's funeral held in Dublin in absence of the self-exiled gang leader

The funeral of Daniel Kinahan’s mother-in-law has taken place in Dublin today in the absence of the self-exiled gang leader.

Hillary Robinson, from Ayrfield near Coolock, died peacefully in the Mater Hospital on July 1.

Her daughter Caoimhe married Kinahan in a lavish ceremony in Dubai in the summer of 2017.

The couple live there now, where Daniel has tried to reinvent himself as a boxing promoter.

It is understood he begged his wife not to travel back to Ireland for her mother’s funeral. Caoimhe was said to be heartbroken at the mother’s death and feeling homesick in the United Arab Emirates.

Today it was unclear if she had made the journey.

Hilary Robinson’s remains were brought to Dardistown cemetery near Swords today for a funeral service at the crematorium there.

The hearse and three mourning cars entered the cemetery in convoy at 1pm.

Floral tributes spelling the word Nanny were placed either side of the coffin in white blooms interlaced with red roses.

The Kinahan Cartel are braced for a wave of arrests following the arrest last week of their main encrypted phone supplier in a raid by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The hacking of the EncroChat system by authorities has already led to a series of arrests in Northern Ireland and across Europe of top-tier criminals, and the arrest of the supplier in Ireland during a probe into money laundering by Chinese gangs has left criminals here scrambling for cover.

Daniel Kinahan’s empire suffered another serious blow in recent days when his brother in law Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh and two associates pleaded guilty to a series of serious drug and firearms offences at a court in England.

The trio face lengthy sentences when they next appear before Ipswich Crown Court on October 26 next.

They were arrested after a four year investigation by the British National Crime Agency (NCA) who worked closely with Gardaí’s Drug and Organised Crime Bureau.

The NCA announced that Dubliners Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh (52) and Gary Vickery (37), both from Tamworth, and Daniel Canning (41) from Walkinstown all admitted conspiring to import class A and B drugs, and money laundering.

Canning also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition.

