Daniel Kinahan video removed by Youtube after complaint from Independent.ie

A VIDEO which suggests a political conspiracy was behind the Regency Hotel attack has been removed from the internet on foot of a complaint from Independent News & Media (INM).

The ‘documentary’ portrays gang boss Daniel Kinahan as somebody who was worried about the welfare of boxing fans and their families at the now infamous weigh-in because he noticed a lack of gardaí.

It has been viewed tens of thousands of times since being promoted by ‘Scarcity Studios’, a Birmingham-based YouTube channel, earlier this week.

Gardaí believe the video is the latest attempt to improve Kinahan’s image and cast doubt over his criminal past. He is currently trying to reinvent himself as a major international boxing promoter.

The video makes no mention of the fact Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime with a network that stretches across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has described claims in the film that Fine Gael and gardaí were involved in staging the attack as “grotesque”.

Kinahan escaped uninjured from the Regency Hotel in February 2016 but an associate, David Byrne, was murdered. It sparked a massive escalation of a feud between Kinahan’s gang and people linked to Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

The Kinahan-Hutch violence has claimed at least 16 lives.

The Regency video which attempts to rewrite the story has tonight been removed by YouTube after INM, the publisher of Independent.ie, made a formal complaint to the internet giant.

At a number of stages during the 15 minute production, footage filmed by journalists from Independent.ie was selectively used to suit the narrative.

Lawyers on behalf of INM notified YouTube of the copyright infringement and the video has been removed.

Journalists from INM were at the Regency Hotel on the day of the attack and captured dramatic photographs which sparked a national outcry.

The images showed a killing squad consisting of three men dressed as members of the garda Emergency Response Unit entering the hotel on Dublin’s northside through the main door. Another photograph captured a man dressed as a woman carrying as gun as he fled the scene.

Another photograph showed a man dressed as a woman fleeing with scene with a gun in hand.

Patrick Hutch went on trial for the murder of David Byrne but the charges against him were dropped by the State last February.

Another suspect, Kevin 'Flat Cap' Murray, died in Northern Ireland before he could be extradited to face murder and firearm charges.

The Herald and Sunday World newspapers both received a number of awards for their coverage.

