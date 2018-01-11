Daniel Kinahan takes on Mayweather over McGregor 'brawl' claims

The crime boss was responding to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather who taunted McGregor on Twitter over the claims.

Mayweather, who last year defeated McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas, posted a screenshot of claims that McGregor allegedly punched a member of the “Irish cartel”.

Mayweather wrote: “I already f***ked you up in 2017 now they about to f**k you up in 2018. You’re about to start the New Year off with a bang.”