Thursday 11 January 2018

Daniel Kinahan takes on Mayweather over McGregor 'brawl' claims

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather trade punches during their fight in Las Vegas in August. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather trade punches during their fight in Las Vegas in August. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gang boss Daniel Kinahan has hit back at claims that MMA star Conor McGregor was involved in a pub brawl with cartel associates.

The crime boss was responding to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather who taunted McGregor on Twitter over the claims.

Mayweather, who last year defeated McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas, posted a screenshot of claims that McGregor allegedly punched a member of the “Irish cartel”.

Mayweather wrote:  “I already f***ked you up in 2017 now they about to f**k you up in 2018.  You’re about to start the New Year off with a bang.”

Replying to the comment – his first tweet in two months, Kinahan wrote:  “Now now @floydmayweather should not believe all you read in the paper, must be looking for a rematch against @TheNotoriousMMA.

McGregor himself then responded in a tongue and cheek manner, writing:  “I am the cartel.”

