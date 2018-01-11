Daniel Kinahan takes on Mayweather over McGregor 'brawl' claims
Gang boss Daniel Kinahan has hit back at claims that MMA star Conor McGregor was involved in a pub brawl with cartel associates.
The crime boss was responding to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather who taunted McGregor on Twitter over the claims.
Mayweather, who last year defeated McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas, posted a screenshot of claims that McGregor allegedly punched a member of the “Irish cartel”.
Mayweather wrote: “I already f***ked you up in 2017 now they about to f**k you up in 2018. You’re about to start the New Year off with a bang.”
Replying to the comment – his first tweet in two months, Kinahan wrote: “Now now @floydmayweather should not believe all you read in the paper, must be looking for a rematch against @TheNotoriousMMA.
McGregor himself then responded in a tongue and cheek manner, writing: “I am the cartel.”
