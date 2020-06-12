| 13.1°C Dublin

Daniel Kinahan profile: From €1bn crime empire and murderous feuds, to his planned life as boxing promoter

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan was praised by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury Expand

Daniel Kinahan will celebrate his birthday on Thursday week. The international drugs cartel boss will be 43, and he hopes it will mark his entry into the third phase of his life.

For the first 25 years of his life, Kinahan had never come to the attention of the gardaí, apart from being the elder son of Christy Kinahan - a criminal well known to officers fighting crime - and a conviction for driving offences.

But he was then arrested along with four others in connection with a vicious attack on two gardaí outside Shelbourne Park greyhound stadium in May, 2001.

