Daniel Kinahan profile: From €1bn crime empire and murderous feuds, to his planned life as boxing promoter

Daniel Kinahan will celebrate his birthday on Thursday week. The international drugs cartel boss will be 43, and he hopes it will mark his entry into the third phase of his life.

For the first 25 years of his life, Kinahan had never come to the attention of the gardaí, apart from being the elder son of Christy Kinahan - a criminal well known to officers fighting crime - and a conviction for driving offences.

But he was then arrested along with four others in connection with a vicious attack on two gardaí outside Shelbourne Park greyhound stadium in May, 2001.

He was charged with assault and initially refused bail by Dublin District Court that July. But the following January the charges against him were dropped and he returned, a free man, to his then home in Rathfarnham in south county Dublin.

He began to take an active part in his father's "business" and, by 2009, was described as a suspected international drug-trafficking figure in a diplomatic cable sent from a US embassy in South America to the Pentagon in Washington.

The reference to Daniel Kinahan was revealed in the infamous Wikileaks publication of confidential US documents and was first disclosed by the Irish Independent in 2011.

Two years earlier, Kinahan had started to take a more prominent part in the running of the day-to-day operations of the crime cartel. He became a prime target of Operation Shovel, which was set up after the then Garda National Drugs Unit began digging deeper into the seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cannabis in a house in Clongorey, Co Kildare, in 2008.

The garda investigation turned into a major international operation, with police from the UK, Spain and the Netherlands later being joined by agencies in the Middle East and South America.

This culminated in a series of raids, followed by arrests, here as well as Britain and Spain.

Christy Kinahan and his sons, Daniel and Christy junior, were among those detained by the Spanish police. Others arrested included "Fat" Freddie Thompson and Gary Hutch, whose murder by the Kinahan gang in Spain in September 2015, sparked off the deadly feud that has claimed 18 lives.

A file uncovered by gardaí in 2011 showed that the Kinahan network was selling shipments of drugs worth €1m every two months.

The file laid bare for the first time the extent of their global network as they masterminded a worldwide operation involving drug trafficking and money laundering.

The information was discovered by the garda drugs unit in the form of a ledger during a raid on a Kinahan associate in Dublin's north inner city.

The ledger outlined details of shipments, allegedly being organised by Kinahan, father and son, although the full extent of the financial profits made by the gang had yet to be discovered.

Kinahan snr had been allowed out on bail by a Spanish magistrate but was then detained on a European arrest warrant, issued by Belgium, where he was wanted to serve a four-year jail sentence for money laundering.

Gardaí also seized documentation showing that the gang had set up a betting racket to launder €2.5m of the profits gleaned from drug trafficking by using unsuspected bookies.

Bets were placed in betting shops around the capital on horse races, greyhound races and football games. The gang's punters managed to restrict losses to less than €300,000 and did not place many substantial bets to ensure they did not arouse suspicions in the betting fraternity.

Instead, they concentrated on volume, carrying out the laundering by selecting horses, dogs or teams that regarded by bookies as hot favourites.

The short odds available meant that the profits from a winning bet were not huge, but for the Kinahans it represented a big success as they got their money back plus winnings in "clean" money from the bookmakers.

In the meantime, Daniel Kinahan, who had taken charge of operations with his father in prison, had started developing his interest in another sport.

He became actively involved while living in the Marbella region and had regular visits from his gangland associates in Dublin.

At one stage, Freddie Thompson, who had his own troubles at home because of a separate gangland feud, worked as a gardener for Daniel Kinahan while lying low in Spain, at a €6m villa in Estepona, according to the gardaí.

Estimates of the Kinahan cartel assets from the profits of drug trafficking grew from an initial €200m to more than €900m.

Police had seized 20 high-spec cars from the Kinahans and their close associates during the Marbella and Estepona raids in May 2010.

Subsequent inquiries showed the cartel owned around 60 luxury properties in Spain, mostly on the Costa del Sol, worth around €150m. Furthermore, they owned six tourist developments worth around €500m in Brazil, as well as other properties and businesses in Ireland, England, Belgium, Cyprus, South Africa and Dubai.

Some of the details were contained in a dossier on a British businessman that had been compiled following a surveillance operation carried out in Sierra Leone on behalf of the British Serious Organised Crime Agency.

According to the leaked cable, the businessman made regular visits to Sierra Leone, representing Daniel Kinahan, whose father was believed by the agency to be interested in expanding the network to West Africa.

The cable, sent from the US embassy in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, revealed that a number of Europeans were putting themselves forward as partners for Colombian groups, who were already active in the region.

The businessman, acting for Kinahan, was also reported to have been in contact with associates of a suspected cocaine smuggling gang in Sierra Leone.

Spanish police were also investigating the movements of a ship they believed was used to smuggle people and, possibly, drugs between the Sierra Leone region and the Canary Islands.

But as he counts down the days to his 43rd birthday, Daniel Kinahan is now hoping to publicly put those days behind him. He plans to resurrect himself as a clean-living international boxing promoter and fixer, based in Dubai.