Daniel Kinahan poses for the camera with MMA fighter on Dubai beach

Gang boss Daniel Kinahan smiles for the camera as he enjoys a late night stroll on a beach in Dubai.

The exiled crime boss can be seen with his arm around Liverpool-born middleweight MMA fighter Darren Till.

It is the second time Till - who is represented by MTK Global - has posted images of Daniel Kinahan on his social media accounts.

In March 2020, he posted a photograph on Twitter and launched a staunch defence of his 'friend' Kinahan saying "he had given me more valuable advice as a friend anyone I’ve ever met in a professional capacity."

Today, UFC fighter Till - who has no involvement in crime - described how Kinahan continues to be involved in boxing from his home in the Middle East.

Till wrote: "Good stroll on the beach tonight in Dubai with one of me good pals ,Daniel Kinahan is advising Eddie Hearn & Al Haymon is advising Leonard ellerbe for Eddie Hearn & Leonard Ellerbe to fight. Wow!!

"Good luck Eddie I’m rooting for u son."

Kinahan continues to be supported by a number of boxers and fighters - even as he becomes increasingly isolated from the criminal underworld in Ireland.

The head of the Irish mafia is said to be under increasing pressure as spends his final days of freedom in Dubai as the law enforcement net continues to tighten.

Kinahan moves about with extreme caution in his Dubai bolthole, staying in different places every night and rarely seeing his wife Caoimhe Robinson as he tries to remain on the move while juggling a billion euro drug empire on the verge of collapse.