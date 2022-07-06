‘Dan was magic’ – tributes to young Dublin man Daniel Slattery who died in car crash in Oregon

Tributes have been paid to a young Dublin man who died in a road collision in the US.

Daniel Slattery (23) from Rathgar in south Dublin, passed away on Sunday after the car he was travelling in crashed in Hillsboro in the US state of Oregon.

Mr Slattery’s 24-year-old friend, from Crumlin, who was also in the car, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Slattery, the nephew of Irial Slattery, the proprietor of Slattery’s pub in Beggars Bush, had worked part-time in the landmark pub for the last six years while he was a student.

Irial Slattery said: "Dan was magic. He was a gentle, very easy going, thoughtful young man who will be very sadly missed. Everyone is devastated - his parents, his sisters, all the family. We're all shell shocked. No one has ever shed so many tears."

Daniel was held in such high esteem by his uncle that Irial nominated him to accept the Irish Hospitality Global Award on behalf of Slattery's in the autumn of 2019, just before the pandemic.

Slattery’s pub also posted a tribute on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Dan Slattery in a car accident in the early hours of last Sunday in the United States,” the message read.

“Many of you will know Dan from working part-time behind the bar in Slattery’s for the last six years while he was a student.

“He was a most pleasant, friendly young man, who was always good fun.

“Daniel Slattery - son of Martin and Eilís; brother to Laoise, Ana, Maebh, Cate, Aoife and Nuala and nephew of Irial Slattery, proprietor of Slattery’s.

“Very sadly missed by his work colleagues, friends and customers in Slattery’s. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

One friend responded with “Thoughts and prayers” to Mr Slattery’s family. He added: “Dan attended De La Salle College Churchtown. He was a pleasure to deal with, a great student and an excellent rugby player… a very sad day.”

Another friend added how Mr Slattery had been “a beautiful, kind young man, taken way too soon.”

A woman added how it was “heartbreaking to take in,” and that Mr Slattery had been “a great guy.”

Another woman wrote that she hoped Mr Slattery’s “gentle soul rest in peace.”

A man added simply, that Mr Slattery had been “An absolute gent.”

Tragically the car the two young men had been travelling in had flipped and went on fire.

It was thought the pair had been working in the U.S.

Hillsboro Police spokesman Sgt Stewart Kelsey said Mr Slattery’s family is currently in the city and will be bringing his remains home to Ireland.

Police responded to a report of a car that had flipped over on its roof and burst into flames on the edge of the city shortly after 4.30am on Sunday.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, he said.

“We are investigating several elements around this incident but those details are not being released due to the sensitivity of the accident. It will be several days before there is an update on the accident investigation,” he said.

He added that the Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) which examined the crash scene has now completed its investigation. It is a multi-agency team of law enforcement officers from local police departments, the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County District Attorney's Office which investigates and reconstructs road accidents.

Funeral details for Daniel Slattery will be announced later.