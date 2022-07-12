Damning HSE audit reveals more hospitals incinerated organs of deceased babies and adults

The organs of dead children and adults were sent for incineration following post-mortem examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals in Drogheda and University Hospital Limerick, a damning new HSE audit has found.

The audit also uncovered widespread other breaches of care and dignity with several hospitals holding on for years to the organs of people who had been the subject of post mortems.

The HSE audit, obtained by the Irish Independent under Freedom of Information legislation, followed revelations that the organs from deceased children of 18 bereaved parents had been sent by Cork University Maternity Hospital for incineration on two occasions in March 2020 and April 2020.

The parents had given permission for the disposal of the organs but had the clear expectation that this would involve burial or cremation.

This led to a wider review of practices by the HSE which was carried out by its internal audit division.

A set of recommended standards and guidelines around cremation, burial or return of organs to relatives was drawn up in 2012 following the organ retention scandal which came to light in 1999 and 2000.

The latest audit reveals inappropriate disposal of organs at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and University Hospital Limerick.

In Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, it was hospital policy until 2020 to incinerate organs.

Records identified three adult organs and one perinatal organ disposed of during the period of the review 2018 to 2020.

The same policy was in place in the Limerick facility. A review of mortuary records identified two post mortems that used this method of disposal since 2019.

Separately, records were unavailable to verify the disposal method associated with one organ at Connolly Hospital, Dublin, in 2019.

The audit points out that the current policy does not specify the process for the ultimate disposal of organs where the next of kin chooses not to engage with the hospital or where other issues where sensitive disposal arise.

It is unclear who makes the final decision and this has resulted in organs being retained across numerous hospitals beyond the one- year limit set out in guidelines.

The findings reveal:

Organs retained at Crumlin children's hospital from 24 separate post mortems for over a year.

Ten organs retained for over a year in St Columcille's Hospital in south Dublin – the oldest dating to 2017.

Ten organs retained for over a year in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

In Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, eight organs were retained for over a year – some back to 2010

Small numbers of organs were retained for over a year in University Hospital Limerick, University Hospital Waterford and Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

In relation to perinatal post-mortem examinations the audit found retention of organs in several hospitals.

In University Hospital Galway perinatal organs were retained for more than a year in 28 cases. Some were retained for 32 months. All related to one consultant.

In Portiuncula Hospital, in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, two separate post mortems led to organs retained for 18 to 26 months

In St Columcille's Hospital, Louglinstown, Co Dublin, 16 organs from six perinatal post mortems were retained for up to 32 months.

Organs were held on to in Tullamore hospital for between 19 and 55 months, and in University Hospital Limerick organs from five perinatal post mortems were retained for between 24 and 42 months.

The audit found a a general lack of perinatal pathology consultants during site visits which necessitated the employment of retired specialists with two in particular working on an ad hoc basis.

It also noted there was no organ retention register in Dublin’s Coombe Hospital.

In Our Lady's Hospital in Navan, Co Meath, bodies being transferred from the hospital to the mortuary are taken through the car park. It is a 300m journey and trolleys are not designed for outdoor transportation.

In Portiuncula Hospital, in Co Galway, details of post mortems are communicated verbally and the hospital is in the process of creating information booklets on adult post-mortem examinations.

St Vincent's Hospital completes all hospital-arranged cremations in batches in general once a year.

But during 2019 the volume was lower and resulted in some organs being held until 2020, beyond the one-year time limit.

The audit found that a consent policy to cover all aspects of the post-mortem process was not in place in 32pc of the sites visited.

There was also lack of consistency around transport policy.

The audit also highlighted how the relationship between the HSE and the coroner service is not defined and documented.

There are disparities and inconsistencies in practices, communication and responsibilities between different districts. In some cases coroners only give verbal authorisation for post mortems while others give written consent.