Damien English breaks his silence and says he is ‘embarrassed’ over lying on planning application

FINE Gael TD Damien English has said he is “extremely disappointed” and “embarrassed” with himself after he lied on a planning application for his family home.

In his first interview since resigning as a junior minister six months ago, Mr English also repeatedly refused to be drawn on what he meant by one of two properties he currently owns being for “family use” or say whether he would make it available for sale or rent in the midst of the housing crisis.

The Meath West TD quit as Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business in January after it emerged that as an opposition TD, he falsely told his local authority he did not own another home when he applied to build a one-off house in Cookstown, Kells, Co Meath in 2008.

Mr English was already the owner of a house at Castlemartin in Co Meath when he made the planning application.

The Irish Independent revealed on Wednesday that Dáil’s ethics committee dropped an investigation into English last month. He has also escaped any sanction from the State’s political ethics watchdog, the Standards in Public Office Commission.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Mr English said: “I gave the wrong information. It was very clear from reviewing my planning file that the information was wrong and that’s not good enough. That’s why I resigned, I apologised and that’s why I dealt with that.”

He said “no one knows that for definite” that he would not have got planning permission had he not given false information on the planning application.

He said he had taken full responsibility for what happened.

“It shouldn't have happened that I'm extremely disappointed with myself and embarrassed,” he said.

“The standards I set for myself were not met and that is why I resigned. I stand over that decision, I was wrong with this and there’s no denying that.”

Mr English said he had previously explained that the property he owns in Castlemartin, which he included on successive Sipo ethics declarations, “has always been in family use”.

But he repeatedly declined to say if family members were living in the property at present or explain what he meant by “family use”. Previous reports have suggested the house is derelict.

“It’s a private family home and it’s not for me to discuss my private family business to be honest with you,” he said.

He said that it was “a family home that’s been involved in my family at this stage for nearly 100 years”.

When asked if he would make the Castlemartin property available for sale or rent given the housing crisis, Mr English said: “That situation with the house is a private family matter and that has been dealt with. I'm not going into all that to be honest with you,” he said.

He said it was a “family situation” and “I am leaving it at that”.

Mr English said he intended to run again in Meath West - but would not be drawn on whether he wanted his old ministerial job back.