‘Damaging decision’ – NCT urged to reverse decision to end cash payments as operator blames no-shows

The NCT announced it will stop accepting cash over the coming months for “safety and convenience”

The operator of the National Car Test (NCT) has been urged to reverse a decision to stop accepting cash payments.

In a statement yesterday, NCT operators Applus+ said it would soon accept only electronic payments, bank drafts or postal orders, starting in coming months.

Announcing the move on social media on Monday, it said the safety and convenience of customers was behind the move, but in an updated statement in response to queries today it said it was prompted by a high level of no-shows at test centres.

"We're saying goodbye to cash!” it wrote on social media on Monday.

"NCTS are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience, this means that payment must be made in advance of attending for your NCT. When introduced, payment can be made online or by postal order.”

The move by the NCT operator follows a trend by many businesses to only accept electronic payments. However, there has been a pushback from some traders and members of the public who prefer to deal in cash for a variety of reasons.

The response on social media to the NCT move was largely negative.

"Epic fail!! Bad move! Cash is freedom,” wrote one commenter.

Another said: “What about older people like my mum who prefers to manage her finances by using cash to pay for goods and services? How is she supposed to manage her NCT from now on? Absolutely no thought given to what decisions like this will do to our older people. Cop on @NCTIreland.”

"What is the plan for when Bank of Ireland glitches again? Customers should have cash and card options,” another said.

"Please explain to me how you going cashless adds to my safety or convenience?” asked another.

Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín called on the NCT to reverse its “damaging” decision, which he said would disproportionately affect rural dwellers and the elderly.

The change means those booking an NCT must pay in advance of the test online or by postal order.

Aontú leader Mr Tóibin said the decision was a “kick in the stomach” to the elderly at a time while internet connection in rural parts of the country could be “extremely sketchy”.

“Cash provides a simple payment method for every one irrespective of access to the internet, smartphones or the ability to use technology,” said the TD.

“Cash is crucial for the inclusion of socially vulnerable citizens such as the elderly or lower-income groups and people living in rural areas or without access to technology.

“Ending the use of cash is a kick in the stomach to older people. It makes older people dependent. It reduces their autonomy when we should be encouraging them to live full and independent lives.”

Mr Tóibín said older people would have to rely on younger relatives for help with the system.

“Older people have to ask their children or their neighbours to carry out everyday actions on their behalf. This does real damage to their confidence. Indeed, age advocacy groups came out strongly against the ending of cash at GAA matches for this reason,” he said.

Mr Tóibin said many people were unable to use phones for “complicated transactions”. “I would say that this is a more damaging decision than even the GAA or the banking decisions as this is a mandatory state service,” he said.

“You cannot drive unless you get an NCT.”

The penalty for driving without an NCT certificate is a fine of up to €2,000, and/or up to five penalty points and/or imprisonment for up to three months.

“I think this decision is a bit rich coming from the NCT also given that they cannot run their service as properly. Many people have had massive delays over the last year,” Mr Tóibín said.

Mr Tóibin added that the Central Bank of Ireland states that “cash ensures your freedom and autonomy”.

“It states that ‘Banknotes and coins are the only form of money that people can keep without involving a third party’.

“’You don’t need access to equipment, the internet or electricity to pay with cash, meaning it can be used when the power is down or if you lose your card’.”

In a new statement on Tuesday in response to queries from Independent.ie, a spokesperson for the NCT said the decision was taken due to a high level of no shows for appointments.

“NCTs over the next number of months will be moving toward a service of 100pc prepayment,” the spokesperson said.

"This decision has been prompted by the continuous high level of no shows where customers are failing to show up for their confirmed appointments on a weekly basis which is severely impacting the level of service we provide.

"While our staff in the test centres work very hard in sourcing vehicles to fill these empty slots, it is not enough, and we are still seeing approximately 2,500 no shows per week and a further 1,000 late cancelations.

“The decision to move to a 100pc prepayment is with our customers in mind and to provide them with a much-improved service in terms of availability of appointments and a more efficient service.

“We do understand there is a cohort of customers who do not use online services and who may be directly impacted by this, we have made the provision for these customers to pay by bank draft or by a postal order which can be purchased from any An Post office throughout the country.”

The NCT confirmed the change will commence over a number of months on a phased basis and customers will be notified in advance of their confirmed appointment.

The fee for a full NCT test is €55, while a re-test costs €28, although this is free if test equipment is not required to carry it out.

The NCT service has come in for criticism for long waits for test appointments, although delays have shortened in recent months.

Gardaí are currently investigating after it emerged a UK-based company was charging extra fees to book ‘fast-track’ NCT tests.