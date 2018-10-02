Damage to recovered boat hampering Kerry fishing tragedy investigation

The investigation into the deaths of three fishermen who died in a boating tragedy in Kerry is set to be further hampered by the sheer damage to the wreckage recovered.

Divers recovered the significantly damaged small boat last night shortly after 6pm near the Coonanna Peninsula, in south Kerry.

The bodies of three Latvian men - all of whom lived in Kerry - were recovered from the water near the peninsula, which is a short distance outside Cahersiveen, at around 7pm on Sunday. The deceased have been named locally.

One of the men, Anatolijs Teivens (57), is understood to have gotten to within 30 metres of the shoreline when he was located, by the coast guards.

It is believed that Mr Teivens may have been trying to raise the alarm to save his friends - Valerijs Klimentengvs (38) and Jurijs Burcves (30).

However, it is unclear whether the strong winds had blown Mr Teivens part of the distance.

The other two men were located near to the boat, which was some 600 metres from the shoreline.

Mr Teivens and Mr Burcves were living in Killarney, while Mr Klimentengvs was living in Tralee.

Post mortems on the bodies of the three men were being carried out yesterday at Tralee University Hospital.

Local sources say that Mr Teivens's son was due to visit him from Latvia this weekend.

The three men were regular visitors for fishing expeditions at the peninsula, with locals saying they would hear a stir from them as early as 7.30am.

They are understood to have embarked on their last trip at 8.20am on Sunday.

Sources told the Irish Independent that the size of the boat being used - which was around 14 foot and low to the water - may have been unsuitable given the conditions.

Wind speeds were force three or four, according to the Irish Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard divisional controller for Valentia John Draper said they were alerted by a 999 call at around 6.20pm.

He said no emergency call had been received before then.

"The man that phoned it in said he'd seen these men going out at 8.20 in the morning," he said.

He explained that the fact the men were wearing life jackets meant they were afloat the whole time while in the water.

However, it is so far unclear how long the men were out in the water for.

All three bodies were recovered by 7.30pm.

Kathleen O'Sullivan, who lives beside the peninsula, said the sea was choppy.

"The sea was very rough, and they didn't come in," Ms O'Sullivan said.

"It was chaos last night [Sunday], but thank God they got the three of them. They got them within I'd say half an hour.

"They were here every week since the summer started, they went out very early in the morning.

"It's very sad, you don't think you'd walk out your door and somebody would get drowned."

