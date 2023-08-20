Dáithí Ó Sé reveals he received treatment for skin cancer: ‘I thought it was an ingrown hair’

The Rose of Tralee host said he noticed a suspicious looking spot on his eyebrow.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ó Sé said he “thought it was an ingrown hair”.

“But this spot just wasn’t going away. I was covering it up with make-up in work and when I was taking it off after the show the spot was getting agitated and part of it would scab up and come off.

“I went in thinking they’d take out the freezing gas or laser it, but she was pretty sure it was a form of skin cancer,” he said.

Ó Sé, who received the all-clear last month, was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common forms of skin cancer in the country with over 13,000 new cases reported in Ireland every year.

“It frightened the life out of me,” he said. “In fact, it had been there a long time, but had grown over the last year or two.

“She checked the rest of my glands to make sure it hadn’t spread and it hadn’t, which gave me a bit of comfort, but it still came as a massive shock. All of a sudden I was that person that had skin cancer.

“I was told to wear factor 50 for the rest of my life, winter and summer, no matter what the weather,” he said. “I even have to apply it on the backs of my hands and on my ears.”

He said he felt healthy and well at the time he was diagnosed despite having cancer. It was a mild form of the disease and Ó Sé has since been given the all-clear, but he warned that “everyone needs to be vigilant”.

“It’s really made me appreciate my health and my life all the more,” he said.

He told The Sunday Times about his excitement ahead of new co-presenter Kathryn Thomas joining him for this year’s Rose of Tralee.

“Initially when they came to me with the idea of a co-presenter I thought I’d done something wrong last year, but I didn’t.

“People are asking me if something has been taken away from me, but I don’t see it that way. Kathryn is a welcome addition to the show. Besides, the main focus is not on us. It’s on the Roses.”

Amidst critics saying the competition is out of date, Ó Sé said he thinks “it’s a powerful message about the strength of women.

“There are over 2,000 people in the Dome in Tralee and they’re in front of 700,000 or 800,000 people on live TV. These days, with social media, they can have anything thrown at them and yet they’re strong enough to do it.

“The Rose of Tralee is a celebration of Irish women and of Irishness and neither one of those things will ever not be relevant,” he said.