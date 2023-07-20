Daire Maguire funeral: mourners told how rally driver who died in Sligo crash had ‘unstoppable love and joy’

Family and Friends attend the funeral for Dáire Maguire at St Mary's Church, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker

A funeral mass for Dáire Maguire is taking place in Co Fermanagh after he died in Sligo Stages Rally crash on Sunday. Pic by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye.

Mourners at the funeral mass of a rally driver who died after a crash in Sligo have heard how he had an “unstoppable joy and love” for his family and motorsport.

Daire Maguire (46) from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh died after the Ford Escort he was co-driving lost control and crashed into a wall during the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday.

His co-driver, Gene McDonald (35) from Co Cavan was also killed.

During his funeral mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler this morning, visiting priest Father Saghar Sabir opened the service by paying tribute to the the 46-year old as rendition of the song ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ played.

“When tragedy strikes in our lives we are left with an unexpected hole in our hearts,” he said.

“To lose a much loved husband, a greatly loved father, this brings up emotions no doctor can heal.

“Let us celebrate this holy mass to say goodbye to Daire, and celebrate the life he lived and the joy he brought to those who knew him. We never expect tragedy to affect us, but this is what has happened with the death of Daire.”

Daire Maguire

During the service, where some mourners attended wearing motorsport jackets, readings of Isaiah 25:8, the holy gospel of John 14, and a letter from St Paul to Romans were carried out by Mr Maguire's family members and friends.

A reading was also carried out by younger members of the Maguire family, which included a prayer for “all rally drivers and those in motorsport” alongside the emergency services and Gardai who attended the scene of Sunday’s crash.

“Today we come together to remember and celebrate the life of Daire Maguire taken from the world at just 46-years old, leaving his young wife Breda to protect the family. He loved his children, Megan and Christopher,” continued Father Sabir.

“Daire called (his family) the ‘bear family,’ and when asked why by his mother, he used to say, because bears stick and go everywhere together.”

Family and Friends attend the funeral for Dáire Maguire at St Mary's Church, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh. Pic Pacemaker

“Daire had a tremendous love of cars and had an old scrapper at his parents. He took up rallying and motorsport over 20 years ago, rallying all over Ireland and overseas. He had wonderful friends in the motorsport business, and no matter where the rally was, Breda, Megan and Christopher were there too.

“They supported him in the good times and were on their way to meet him on Sunday (after the race) but God had other plans.

“He was so proud of his wife and two children and we ask God to look after them. Truly, Daire had an unstoppable joy and love — and that is a sacrifice not only to remember fondly but to celebrate.

“The loss of Daire, will be felt by this church and his family and we will miss him. Let us choose this time to remind us about the frivolity of this life, and we may live and love in joy as we remember Daire.”

Following the crash which claimed Mr Maguire and Mr McDonald’s lives, the rally, which was organised by Connacht Motor Club, was immediately suspended.

A Gardai investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with officers asking those who may have footage of the crash to not share it on social media.

Motorsport Ireland are also investigating the crash.