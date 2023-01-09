Daily Million player in Dublin lands €1m and becomes second Lotto millionaire of 2023

A lucky punter is kicking the new year off in style as one Daily Million player in Dublin landed the €1m jackpot on Sunday.

Anybody who bought their ticket in Dublin is urged to check it carefully as yesterday afternoon’s draw made the second Lotto millionaire of 2023 so far.

One Dundrum Lotto player also claimed €100,000 this afternoon.

They won the prize in the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Daybreak store on Main Street in Dundrum, Co Dublin.

The player, who wishes to remain private, threw both hands in the air and bellowed, “Happy Days”, as they were presented with their cheque.

“My brother actually bought the ticket for me as a present.

"I bet he’s wishing he held on to it now. I got my daughter to ring up the National Lottery claims team to find out how much I’d won, and I thought she was messing with me when she said it was €100,000 I just couldn’t believe it.

"Here I was walking around with the ticket in my pocket for days not bothering to check it and then, just like that, overnight it's worth €100,000”, she said.

“I wrapped it up, placed it in a box and stored it away, but I made sure to take a picture of where I hid it and send it to my daughter, as I’ve lost things before doing that,” she added.

The Dublin player revealed how they hope to spend their winnings: “The family are telling me I should go on holidays or buy a new car, but I’m actually just hoping to buy a new worktop and cooker for the kitchen. If I get that sorted I’ll be happy”, she said.

The National Lottery will reveal the winning store location for the €1m Daily Million jackpot on Tuesday. The winning numbers in Sunday’s Daily Million 2pm draw were: 17, 20, 21, 23 32, 36 and the bonus was 12.

The Dublin winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1m, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

