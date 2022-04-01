The Department of Transport is to hold a daily crisis meeting over queue chaos at Dublin Airport, after passengers missed their flights last weekend due to a lack of security staff.

In a statement this evening, Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton said she has established a “daily crisis management meeting regarding the security queues at Dublin Airport”.

She said she met today with Dublin Airport Authority chief executive Dalton Philips and senior management of DAA.

Read More

The meeting discussed “the additional measures that have been put in place, such as redeployment of staff to support queue management and ensure better presentation for security screening, additional overtime, the additional opening hours of security lanes, and enhancing communications with passengers”.

"DAA reported an improvement in the queue times from last weekend, but excessive times were still experienced by passengers at peak times. The Minister was assured that Dublin Airport continue to work closely with their airline partners through the appropriate channels,” the department said.

“The Minister was also briefed on accelerated DAA plans for recruiting of additional security staff. DAA have recruited 100 additional security staff and have plans to recruit nearly 300 more.

“The Minister also engaged with her Departmental officials and met with the CEOs of Aer Lingus and Ryanair and the CEO designate of the IAA regulator today to get a broader assessment of the issues being experienced.

"The Minister and the Department will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks and plan to engage with daa daily to ensure that all that can be done is being done for passengers using Dublin Airport.”

The move came after Ryanair on Friday morning demanded the Department of Transport hold an emergency meeting over huge security delays at Dublin Airport that have resulted in some passengers missing flights in recent days.

The head of Dublin Airport Authority this week was forced to apologise to passengers, saying DAA was facing a “perfect storm” due to staff shortages and passenger numbers being 30pc higher than was forecast.

Dalton Philips apologised “unreservedly” for the delays experienced by passengers recently and said “it’s not what passengers should expect from Dublin Airport”.

Mr Philips said the “pent-up demand” has seen 15,000 more travellers passing through the airport each days than was anticipated by industry experts.

However, it has emerged that Dublin Airport is offering security staff €14.14 an hour and can only guarantee 20 hours work a week as it tries to hire an additional 300 workers to solve the staffing crisis that has left passengers facing long delays.

Some backroom staff have been redeployed to deal with queues, while Dublin Airport has also suspended its fast track system.

This morning, Ryanair said it and other airlines were reiterating a call for the Department of Transport for an early meeting of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee (Natfac) to urgently address the issue, saying it would happen again this weekend and over the Easter school holidays.

Queues had abated during the week, but the airport was again busy this morning ahead of the weekend although queues were reported to be moving.

“We are deeply disappointed the Department of Transport, who are responsible for Dublin Airport, have rejected the request from Irish airlines to hold an urgent NATFAC meeting,” Ryanair said.

"Ryanair and other Dublin Airport customers cannot endure more weekends where thousands of customers suffer queue delays of 1 or 2 hours, causing many to miss their scheduled flights.

"The Department of Transport must take responsibility for helping the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to solve this short-term staffing problem.”

It said it was unacceptable that the department had declined the request and called on Minister Eamon Ryan to “take some responsibility for solving this crisis and immediately hold an emergency meeting of NATFAC so that emergency measures can be implemented by the Government to avoid huge queues and long flight delays over the Easter school holidays.”

Ryanair added: “There is a major short-term problem with staffing at Dublin Airport, and it is the Minister for Transport’s responsibility to intervene at times of crisis such as this by calling an urgent meeting of NATFAC to agree solutions to what we hope will be these short-term but unacceptable security queues at Dublin Airport.”