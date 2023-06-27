Dáil’s spending watchdog summons new RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst, ex-chair Moya Doherty for grilling over Tubridy pay scandal

More than a dozen current and former senior RTÉ executives have been invited to appear before PAC

The Public Accounts Committee has invited incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and more than a dozen other current and former senior executives at the broadcaster to appear before it over the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal.

The PAC issued a detailed letter today outlining the areas it wishes to explore with 18 witnesses that it has invited to appear before it on Thursday afternoon in Leinster House.

Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Secretary General Katherine Licken and Tríona Quill, an assistant secretary for broadcasting and media have been asked to attend the committee along with 16 current and former RTÉ executives.

They include:

• Ms Dee Forbes – former Director General

• Mr. Adrian Lynch – acting Director General

• Mr. Kevin Bakhurst – incoming Director General

• Mr. Noel Curran – former Director General

• Ms Siún Ní Raghallaigh – Chairperson of the Board

• Ms Moya Doherty – former Chairperson of the Board

• Mr. Richard Collins – Chief Financial Officer

• Ms Breda O’Keeffe – former Chief Financial Officer

• Ms Fiona O’Shea – former Commercial Finance Manager

• Ms Geraldine O’Leary – Director of Commercial

• Mr. Willie O’Reilly – former Director of Commercial

• Ms Paula Mullooly – Director of Legal Affairs

• Mr. Eamonn Kennedy – former Director of Legal Affairs

• Mr. Rory Coveney – Director of Strategy

• Ms Anne O’Leary – Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee

• Dr. P.J Mathews – Board Member

Ms Forbes, through her solicitor, has already said she will not attend an Oireachtas Media Committee hearing tomorrow on health grounds and it is understood that she will also not attend the PAC.

The committee in its letter says it wishes to examine public monies provided to RTÉ, payments to presenters and personnel, the oversight mechanisms for payments, the persons responsible for signing off on the Ryan Tubridy-Renault deal, RTÉ’s operation of barter accounts.

It also wants executives who previously appeared before the committee to account for “discrepancies between previous assurances given and the matters which are now in the public domain”.

The committee has also informed witnesses that it has dispensed with its Witness Protocol, which usually provides a 10-day notice period "in light of the gravity of the matters at hand, and the urgent need to restore public trust in the broadcaster".

It also says that it has sought special powers to bring RTÉ under its remit in order to allow it to probe the controversy in detail.