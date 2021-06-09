Dáil won’t return to Leinster House until between 70pc and 80pc of population vaccinated

DÁIL sittings cannot resume in Leinster House until between 70pc and 80pc of the population are vaccinated against Covid-19, the Oireachtas has said.

Leinster House is “not a controlled environment” and footfall of more than 350 people in the parliamentary complex represents an “unacceptably high level of risk”, according to a briefing document prepared by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The document outlines the health and safety advice underpinning Leinster House authorities’ decision to continue Dáil sittings at the Dublin Convention Centre despite widespread opposition from TDs and an estimated cost of €20,000 per sitting day in the docklands venue.

“The key determinant of the resumption of sittings in Leinster House is the progress of the vaccination programme,” the document, seen by Independent.ie, states.

“With 70 % – 80 % of the population protected, there will be a high degree of confidence that Dáil sittings could safely resume in Leinster House. However, this level of protection will not be achieved until mid-August.”

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin, the deputy Government whip, has asked the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl on behalf of his party to consider moving the Dáil back to Leinster House on Tuesdays and Thursdays with controls on the numbers of TDs allowed in the chamber at any one time.

However, the Oireachtas briefing document states: “Moving all Dáil activity to Leinster House on two sittings days per week, along with a full Committee schedule, will significantly increase footfall and will bring it to an unacceptably high level of almost 500 people on-site, which is 40% higher than the current acceptable levels as assessed by the Service.”

The document states that the Oireachtas’s position has been endorsed by its external health and safety advisors, Eamon O’Boyle & Associates, which has said it represents “prudent risk management of the levels of density within the campus so as to allow on-campus activity to be conducted in a safe manner”.

According to the document, this position has also been endorsed by Nphet member Dr John Cuddihy, the interim director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, who said the current sitting pattern should hold until the Dáil rises for the summer excess in mid-July.

A risk rating for various scenarios of parliamentary activity states that running the Dáil, Seanad and 12 Oireachtas committees from Leinster House would result in footfall of 544 and would represent a “high” risk.

The document states that Dáil sittings of between 8 and 12 hours mean that Leinster House “is not directly comparable to other indoor settings where people congregate but which are controlled, such as schools or retail settings”.

“Therefore, management of activity levels is the only means by which the footfall level in Leinster House can be controlled and limited to a safe level. It is also the case that individual activities such as Dáil sittings can’t be looked at in isolation; the level of activity on-campus arising from all parliamentary activity which takes place on any one day must be factored in.”

Despite cross-party support for a return to Leinster House, Oireachtas officials have firmly ruled out abandoning the Convention Centre arrangement until after the summer recess on the grounds of health and safety.

The Irish Independent reported last month that unions representing workers in Leinster House expressed concerns about increased Dáil sitting hours “until such time as all staff have been offered vaccinations”.

“It's not about how many people you have in the chamber at any given time, it's about the footfall and numbers generated in the Leinster House complex by having a Dáil sitting there,” a senior

Oireachtas source said.

“We can't be saying to the public that you guys adhere to public health advice but we're not going to do that ourselves.”