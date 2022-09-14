Dáil to hold a minute’s silence for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Royal fans Isabel Litherland, Martine Knight and Chris Knight sit in Hyde Park where the screening of the procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will take place, in London. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The Dáil is to hold a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II when politicians return to the parliament this afternoon.

A book of condolence for the British monarch has also been opened in Leinster House for politicians and political staff to sign as they return to work after the summer recess.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended a memorial in Northern Ireland for the British Queen earlier this week and will attend her funeral in London on Monday. President Michael D Higgins is also expected to attend the funeral service.

The Dáil returns at 2pm today with a Leaders Questions set to be dominated by the cost of living crisis. Later tonight, the Dáil will debate a Sinn Féin motion on reducing household bills for people struggling with the rising rate of inflation.

Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers brought the new Dáil term’s legislative agenda to Cabinet on Wednesday moring.

The legislative programme contains 38 bills to be voted on by the Dáil before Christmas.

The programme has been approved by Cabinet and is published following engagement and consultation with government departments, officials and the Office of the Attorney General.

This will included the passing of the Finance Bill and the Social Welfare Bill which will give effect to budget measures agreed over the coming weeks.

The Dáil agenda will prioritise the Planning & Development Bill and the Land Value Sharing and Urban Development Zones Bill as part of the Housing For All Plan.

Meanwhile, in health, the Human Tissue Bill to update organ donation and transplantation procedures will be published shortly while the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill and the Health (Termination of Services Safe Access Zones) Bill will also be prioritised.

Others bills expected before the Dáil in include the Work Life Balance Bill, Right To Request Remote Work Bill, Gambling Regulation Bill and the Automatic Enrolment Retirement Saving System Bill.