Dail passes legislation allowing indoor dining to reopen to fully vaccinated

Government legislation on the reopening of indoor dinning was passed through the Dail last night, passing with 74 votes to 68.

The Health Amendment No. 2 Bill 2021 will allow the reopening of indoor dining in restaurants, bars and cafes to those who are fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus in the last six months.

RTE report that Sinn Fein spokesperson for health David Cullinane asked for a physical vote to be granted on the Bill as it initially passed with a margin of victory of less than 10 votes.

The physical vote confirmed the same result as the earlier electronic vote, passing with 74 votes to 68, and the bill will now go through the Seanad for consideration.

The new legislation will also extend the system of hotel quarantine until October 9, with an option of a three-month extension.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the new legislation is a sensible and balanced approach to reopen indoor hospitality, and opportunity to get people in the industry back to work.

An exact date for the return of indoor dining is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be no later than July 26.

Vaccinated customers will still be prohibited from ordering drinks at the bar when indoor dining does resume.

However, time limits for indoor dining may be increased or abolished for vaccinated customers under plans being considered by the Government.

The new legislation will require a Digital Covid Certificate, or have recovered from covid-19 in the last six months to be permitted for indoor dining.

Children under 18 years of age will be allowed to dine indoors when accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent/guardian.

The hospitality industry will be trusted in carrying out the new rules, and anyone found to have a forged medical certificate for vaccination could face a fine of €2,000 or a month in prison. Gardai will not be required to do checks, but a HSE officer may check restaurant logs.

Social distancing will remain in place in indoor hospitality settings for tables less than two metres apart, however, if tables are two metres apart or more, social distancing will not be required indoors.

One million Digital Covid Certificates will be administered by the end of next week. Those who received the vaccine in HSE vaccination centres will receive the certificate by email, and all of these are expected to be completed by Thursday.

For people who have received the vaccine in a GP, hospital or pharmacy, the certificated will be received by post.