Dáil marks passing of Jack Chalton with standing ovation for late football hero

The Dáil has marked the passing of Jack Charlton with a standing ovation for the former Republic of Ireland football boss.

Mr Charlton - who led the Boys in Green through their glory years competing in Euro 88 and World Cups Italia 90 and USA 94 - died last week at the age of 85.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said Mr Charlton was a "larger than life figure who has brought us great joy and community spirit."

He said he was a "no-nonsense Englishman who united us in a feeling of national pride and self-esteem for which we will always be grateful".

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the late football coach and World Cup winner as a player with England was: "The son of a miner whose contribution was major."

He said to TDs: "Let's rise and salute the late Jack Charlton."

The tribute was suggested by Fine Gael TD and former sport minister Brendan Griffin.

After sustained applause for Mr Charlton, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: "That says it all".

