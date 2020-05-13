Dáil hears demands for closure of refugee centre hit by coronavirus outbreak

THE Dáil has heard demands that a hotel used to house asylum seekers should be closed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The calls for the closure of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahirciveen came from Kerry Independents Danny Healy-Rae and his brother Michael Healy-Rae.

It came as a series of TDs raised concerns about conditions in direct provision centres as the Covid-19 emergency continues.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith claimed the government has "failed miserably" to protect the rights of the most vulnerable during the crisis including those in direct provision.

Ms Smith claimed that 120 asylum seekers were sent to Kerry in a bus when the centre they came from in Dublin had Covid-19 cases.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan insisted: "We didn't have any knowledge of the health condition in respect of Covid of anybody being transferred to Cahirciveen or any other areas.

"It was only after their arrival that this news came to light."

He said: "There has been ongoing discussions between Department and the owners of the hotel about the suitability of these premises" and "Every effort is being made to ensure residents have every support."

He said everyone that tested positive was sent to an isolation centre elsewhere "very quickly".

Mr Flanagan added: "There is no one in the Skellig Star who is now positive.

"There are 69 residents including children and special efforts are being to improve conditions for children," he said.

Danny Healy-Rae said that it's believed at least 24 people - including refugees and people working at Skellig Star - have presented with the virus.

He said they had been out in the town "for many days" and that locals have started to worry about their own health and are avoiding Cahirciveen.

Mr Healy-Rae claimed: "It's very clear that the refugees want to leave Cahirciveen.

"It’s very clear that the people of Cahirciveen… want the centre closed down now."

He said: "I'm asking you now, Minister... on behalf of the refugees and on behalf of the people of Cahirciveen to close it down now."

Mr Flanagan said the Department of Justice will continue to work hard with management, local stakeholders and the HSE "to ensure that every possible support continues to be given to the residents in Cahiciveen and other centres in this time of difficulty".

