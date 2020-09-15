Dáil hears criticisms of interruption of its work due to Covid-19 precautions

THE Dáil has heard criticisms of how its business was interrupted after it emerged that Cabinet ministers are restricting their movements as a Covid-19 precaution.

That decision came after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly began to feel unwell and is now getting a Covid-19 test.

With the Dáil resumed, junior ministers are now taking questions on health and various TDs wished Mr Donnelly well.

But as TDs returned to the Chamber Labour leader Alan Kelly claimed that adjourning the Dáil was a "strange ruling" by the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and he asked him to put his reasons in writing.

Read More

Sinn Féin's Pádraig MacLochlainn criticised the lack of communication with Opposition TDs that the Dáil would be resuming its business this evening.

Independent TD Denis Naughten also said TDs had "no communications" and he learned what was happening from Twitter adding this is "not good enough".

He also questioned by the new Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue would not be taking questions later as planned. He suggested he could answer questions by video-link from elsewhere in Leinster House.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan said he doesn't believe Mr Ó Fearghaíl "had a rush of blood to the head" in making his decision but complained that he won't have a chance to ask about the damage done to roads in his Cork South-West constituency as had been scheduled.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae said that for anyone to suggest Mr Ó Fearghaíl did anything other than act in the best interests of the House would be "outrageous".

He said rather than a "post mortem" of what happened the Dáil should get on with its business.

Clare Independent Michael McNamara said that today's "shambles" must not happen again.

"We are elected to show leadership and that is sorely missing in this state at the moment," he said.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the House was recalled on foot of a request by the Taoiseach.

He said he had no difficulty with questions raised by Mr Kelly and Mr MacLochlainn.

He said that earlier in the day he was told there may be a problem with Health Minister Mr Donnelly's availability.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the advice from Government was that the House should adjourn and resume "in due course".

He said he has "no difficulty" in how he acted to adjourn the Dáil.

"How we came to be asked to take that action at that particular time is another story," he added.

He told TDs "We need to get on" with Dáil business now and he hoped his explanation was "crystal clear to everyone".

He said he has no problem putting it in writing for Mr Kelly.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane said he fully accepted Mr Ó Fearghaíl's explanation. He said his bigger concern was he learned the Dáil would be recalled from the Six One news. He said: "I don't think that's good enough."

Mr MacLochlainn argued that the Government's advice to Mr Ó Fearghaíl left him with no option but to proceed with the adjournment and said he thinks this is a "serious matter".

Read More

Online Editors