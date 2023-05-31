Dáil hears church domination of education ‘can’t be allowed to continue’ after massive drop in Census Catholic numbers

The census has shown a collapse in Catholicism – but just one school divested itself of its religious ethos last year, the Dáil has been told.

And the Church’s dominance of education in Ireland “can’t be allowed to continue.”

Despite a target of freeing 400 schools from religious patronage by 2030, only 14 divestments have been achieved – a rate barely above 3pc of target.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said people with no religion continue to have their children baptised in order to get them into a particular school.

Despite the 10pc drop in adherence to the church shown by the census, this year 90pc of our private schools remain Roman Catholic, Ms Cairns said.

“People shouldn't be forced to go to a school with an ethos which they don't believe in, because of a shortage of multi-denominational schools,” she said.

“But this is happening because of a failure of the school divestment programme - 400 schools were supposed to become multi-denominational by 2030.

“But to date, it's only 14 schools,” she said. “Last year, just one school divested.

“So the divestment programme, I think it’s safe to say it’s not working.

“But the near monopoly control of the Catholic Church in our primary schools is like something from another era. It can't be allowed to continue.” She asked for a review of the stalled divestment drive as a matter of urgency.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, standing in for the Taoiseach, who is on a trip to Moldova, said that from his own experience of divestment, “the reason why they don't happen, or they happen slowly, is because the school community themselves.”

He explained: “They take time to consider the process. And they don't always meet your view that a change in patronship is appropriate.

“But I do believe we need to have a more diverse primary, secondary and educational system to support the needs of children from the families that the CSO report (census data on diversity) indicates.

“It’s one of the many reasons why I’m delighted to see now my own local Educate Together move into an amazing new school building, which is a sign of the support that the Government has for that really important ethos in our educational system.”