Dáil has a duty not to desecrate graves of Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan

Tomorrow is the anniversary of the murders of Army Private Patrick Kelly and trainee Garda Gary Sheehan.

They were killed by the Provisional IRA in Derrada Woods in Co Leitrim in 1983 while trying to rescue kidnapped businessman Don Tidey.

Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan were not members of the Black and Tans.

Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan were not members of the Parachute Regiment.

Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan were serving this State against a terrorist criminal threat.

Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan were murdered in the line of duty.

Their families have never received justice for the taking of the lives of these true patriots. Sinn Féin disrespects their memory by claiming the Provisional IRA's camp murders were justified. The Dáil can't desecrate their graves by allowing TDs Brian Stanley and Martin Browne, who now hold positions of power, to legitimise the Provos’ terror campaign.

As a party with a democratic mandate, Sinn Féin’s stance on the institutions of this State must be clearly stated.

That means recognising the contribution of An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces, the one true Óglaigh na hÉireann, in defending our democratic institutions.

Mr Stanley will take to this feet this afternoon to ‘apologise’ for the insensitive remarks he made about the Warrenpoint massacre of members of the British Army i in 1979. The Provisional IRA committed crimes on both sides of the Border against the security services of both the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party has been far too selective in its choice of where it believes an apology is appropriate and for what actions by the Provisional IRA. The Provos’ political wing has been having it both ways for far too long.

Mr Stanley, the chairman of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee, is being called on to explain his position. It’s fair enough to expect a TD who has taken his seat in the parliament and is serving as head of a committee holding other arms of the State to account for their expenditure of taxpayers’ money to himself be subjected to scrutiny of his moral standards.

There can be no justification for murder and kidnapping.

Mr Kelly was a 35-year-old soldier who served his country and the UN on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon and Cyprus. Married to Katherine, they had four children – David, Michael, Patrick and Andrew.

Mr Sheehan was a 23-year-old Garda recruit from Kingscourt Road, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. The son of Detective Garda Jim Sheehan and his wife Margaret, he had three siblings, his sisters Jennifer and Grania and brother David.

Mr Kelly and Mr Sheehan were among 1,000 members of the gardaí and the Defence Forces searching the area around Ballinamore in Co Leitrim for the Provisional IRA gang that had kidnapped supermarket executive at gunpoint.

Mr Tidey was one of a number of victims of kidnappings by the Provisional IRA, which demanded a ransom of IR£5m. He was chairman and chief executive, for the whole of Ireland, of Associated British Foods, owners of Quinnsworth supermarkets – the predecessor of Tesco’s in this country.

Treated in a barbaric fashion by the Provo thugs, Mr Tidey was chained to a tree, his leg shackled, his wrists handcuffed, with a hood over his head and fed sparsely for 23 days in Derrada Woods.

Every effort was made to find him, including the deployment of trainee gardaí. The Provisional IRA gang were ultimately tracked down to Derrada Woods. In the chaos and confusion of those days in December 1983, the Army private and Garda probationer were killed during the rescue of the businessman when the Provisional IRA opened fire without warning.

A number of people were charged in relation to the kidnap, no one has ever been charged in relation to the two killings. In 2008, Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane, a senior Provisional IRA figure and associate of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams and the late Martin McGuinness, was acquitted of the kidnapping. Three years later, during the presidential election campaign, David Kelly confronted Mr McGuinness demanding to know who killed his father.

Former Fine Gael TD Billy Timmins was an army officer who was part of the operation at Derrada Woods. He feels many former members of the gardaí and the Defence Forces feel the death of Mr Kelly and Mr Sheehan was never properly marked.

"The sacrifice they made should be recognised,” he says.

Mr Timmins says it is right for the Government to support the call for inquiries into murders during the Troubles where there was collusion by the British security services. But he says Sinn Féin have a role to play in answering questions too.

"There is a basis for inquiries into murders like that of Pat Finucane. These people calling for inquiries in Sinn Féin have a lot to answer for too. Who murdered Garda Gary Sheehan and who murdered Private Paddy Kelly? Would Sinn Féin not be able to assist now?” he says.