| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dáil has a duty not to desecrate graves of Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan

Kidnapping: The Army and Armed Special Branch in Derrada Woods in Leitrim where the shootout happened in 1983. Photo: Maxpix Expand

Close

Kidnapping: The Army and Armed Special Branch in Derrada Woods in Leitrim where the shootout happened in 1983. Photo: Maxpix

Kidnapping: The Army and Armed Special Branch in Derrada Woods in Leitrim where the shootout happened in 1983. Photo: Maxpix

Kidnapping: The Army and Armed Special Branch in Derrada Woods in Leitrim where the shootout happened in 1983. Photo: Maxpix

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Tomorrow is the anniversary of the murders of Army Private Patrick Kelly and trainee Garda Gary Sheehan.

They were killed by the Provisional IRA in Derrada Woods in Co Leitrim in 1983 while trying to rescue kidnapped businessman Don Tidey.

Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan were not members of the Black and Tans.

Privacy