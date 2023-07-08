Dáil committee’s grilling of Noel Kelly can be covered by RTÉ stars he represents, broadcaster rules

High-powered agent and Ryan Tubridy to be accompanied to hearings by their solicitors in unprecedented move

RTÉ hosts Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy have been given the green light by the broadcaster to cover their own agent’s highly anticipated Oireachtas committee showdown with politicians next week.

The publicly funded broadcaster, which is facing its third week of tumult and scandal, has said it will not be asking some of its top presenters to step aside for coverage next week.

This is despite Noel Kelly having negotiated their salaries, as well as the controversial secret deal for Ryan Tubridy.

It comes as Ciara Doherty, presenter of The Tonight Show on Virgin Media, has revealed exclusively to the Irish Independent that she is leaving NK Management, Mr Kelly’s agency.

Ms Doherty said she wanted viewers to be able to trust her to be “fully impartial”.

Mr Kelly has not spoken publicly since the scandal broke. Many media requests for comment, from both Mr Kelly and his clients, have been ignored.

Mr Kelly is due to appear before both the Oireachtas Media Committee and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) next Tuesday, and will be questioned for a number of hours about his role in the payments controversy that has rocked the national broadcaster.

He will appear alongside Tubridy, who has issued statements but not spoken publicly since revelations about his undeclared pay came to light.

Mr Kelly’s client portfolio includes key figures in RTÉ’s news and current affairs coverage.

RTÉ Radio 1 shows such as Today with Claire Byrne, Liveline and Drivetime feature Byrne, Duffy and Cormac Ó hEadhra, all NK Management signees.

Mr Ó hEadhra co-presents Drivetime with Sarah McInerney, who is signed to a different agency.

“Claire, Joe and Cormac have already declared on a number of occasions their relationship with NK Management,” a spokeswoman for RTE said. “Yes, they will be covering the story.”

The RTÉ spokeswoman said that Byrne, Duffy and Ó hEadhra are all scheduled to be on air next week, “with the slight exception of Claire who is on leave on Friday”.

“This leave was booked some weeks ago,” the spokeswoman said.

All of RTÉ’s news and current affairs output has covered the ongoing controversy extensively, and has persistently sought to hold its own management to account.

Ms Byrne released details of her own salary on air, while both Duffy and Ó hEadhra have asked critical questions of RTÉ’s management of the scandal.

Mr Kelly and Tubridy’s appearance before politicians next week is likely to dominate the news agenda. Beyond RTÉ, Mr Kelly’s clients also dominate commercial broadcasters.

He represents Pat Kenny and Ciara Kelly, who present programmes on Newstalk. He also represents Ivan Yates, who is currently filling in for Kenny.

Matt Cooper, the Today FM presenter, is also represented by Mr Kelly’s agency. And on Virgin Media One, Tonight Show presenter Ciara Doherty was also among Mr Kelly’s agency clients.

But Ms Doherty told the Irish Independent last night she has decided to leave the agency.

“As a presenter on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television, it’s important that I am able to cover news stories and ask probing questions of our guests with total impartiality on behalf of viewers and I have always done this,” she said.

“It is also important that viewers believe and trust me to be fully impartial. With this in mind, I have decided to part company with NK management.”

Legal representatives for both Mr Kelly and Tubridy last week wrote to both the PAC and Oireachtas Media Committee advising that they would be willing to answer questions about the payments scandal and that they wished to “fully cooperate” with the committee’s investigations.

Tubridy and Mr Kelly will be accompanied by their solicitors when they face questions from the Oireachtas Media Committee. One solicitor apiece will be seated behind their clients for the high-profile committee hearings.

The decision comes on foot of a request for such a facility from the firm of Hayes, with the clerk reminding committee members that they were coming in to answer questions of their own volition and could not be compelled.

On this basis it was agreed that the request for two lawyers to be present was not unreasonable.

Committee chair Niamh Smyth said it was an unprecedented step for her committee to have lawyers in the room where proceedings were being televised.

Both lawyers would be coming from the Hayes legal firm.

Meanwhile, members of the PAC will get a “legal briefing” from the Office of the Parliamentary Legal Adviser half an hour before they are due to meet with Tubridy and Mr Kelly.

The briefing is likely to involve Oireachtas lawyers warning PAC members to stay within the scope of the committee’s inquiries in questioning the men.

Oireachtas committees have increasingly been reminded of their legal obligations by in-house lawyers in the wake of the Supreme Court finding that the PAC acted unlawfully in its treatment of former Rehab chief Angela Kerins nearly a decade ago.

Over the last number of weeks Mr Kelly has become as much a household a name as the stars whose interests he represents. There is now renewed focus on the influence Mr Kelly may have had, due to the large number of high-profile broadcasters represented by him.