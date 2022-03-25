Dáil bar to be the first in the country to bring back restrictions and mandatory masks

THE Dáil bar is to become the first hospitality venue in the country reimpose restrictions on visitor numbers, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Guests attending the venue inside the Leinster House complex will also be required to wear a mask despite face coverings not being mandatory anymore.

In a memo to TDs today, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said it was necessary to take “additional” safety measures due to the increase in Covid 19 cases both in wider society and within the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The restrictions will be in place until at least Easter so “that we can continue deliver essential services”.

Earlier this week Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated the Government has no plans to reintroduce mandatory rules around mask wearing, saying the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has not advocated a change.

Official statistics show that in excess of 20,000 people are now getting Covid everyday – but the true figure is likely to be much higher as many people will have not reported positive antigen tests to the HSE.

In the memo, seen by the Irish Independent, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: “We strongly advise and request everyone to resume wearing a mask in Leinster House to protect each other from this highly transmissible airborne variant. This includes in the Dáil chamber and Committee rooms.”

In relation to the Members’ Restaurant and Dáil Bar, he said that group numbers will now be limited to 20 people who must wear masks.

Patrons are to “wear a mask in the Leinster House Complex unless alone or eating”.

“All visitors should be advised of our Covid 19 preventative measures,” he told TDs.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl added: “If you are feeling unwell, please, do not come onsite.”

The Taoiseach, who has himself just recovered from a bout of Covid, said this week that wider society can continue to operate but people should take their own precaustions.

"This current wave seems to be less impactful, less virulent, the CMO is of that view, than earlier variants and it doesn’t justify further economic restrictions,” Mr Martin said.

Currently there is no requirement to wear masks in hospitality or workplace settings, although nursing unions have called for them to be reintroduced.

There are more than 1,400 people in hospital with Covid today.

Earlier today Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed he has tested positive for the virus..

He is experiencing “mild intermittent symptoms” but is generally well but is self-isolating as a result of a positive antigen test.