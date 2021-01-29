‘Dad’s last text was: 'Love you lots, princess... I'll ring you later'. But he never got the chance’ - Man dies of Covid 22 days after beating cancer

A Belfast man who beat cancer just three weeks ago has passed away from coronavirus, leaving his family distraught.

Eugene Courtney (63) had completed treatment for prostate cancer diagnosed last April, receiving the good news on January 4 that it had been successful.

But the family's joy turned to devastation just days later when he tested positive for Covid-19, and he tragically passed away on Monday.

Daughter Nicola said: "My last message from my dad was a text saying: 'Love you lots, princess. I'm on a machine for three hours, I'll ring you later'. But he never got the chance."

Mr Courtney moved from Belfast to Morecambe 22 years ago, where he worked as a taxi driver, but remained close to his family back home.

Paying tribute to her "amazing" father, Sophie Courtney, another of his six children, said the past weeks had been a nightmare.

Eugene Courtney with daughter Sophie

Eugene Courtney with daughter Sophie

She said: "Three weeks ago I was crying tears of happiness that my dad beat cancer, and three weeks later me and my family are crying because we lost him to Covid.

"The last 19 days have been the worst for us. To not be able to be with him when he was all alone in hospital, to have to listen to his voice through an oxygen mask as he struggled to breathe, to have to say goodbye and have our last conversation over a FaceTime call, has been horrendous.

"Dad's Covid journey is just one out of millions across the world, but for each statistic there is a story of broken hearts and traumatised family and friends.

"My dad truly was one of a kind. He spent half of his life in Northern Ireland and half of it in England, and in both places he really impacted people's lives.

"He really loved people, he loved listening to their stories and their journeys in life, and loved making others happy.

"He had this ability to make you feel like the most important person in the world when he spoke to you. If you had a problem, no matter how big or small, he wanted to listen. If you were sad, he was sad with you. If you were happy, he was the happiest for you. He just had this infectious energy which made everybody gravitate towards him."

Mr Courtney's funeral will take place in Morecambe on February 11, although his relatives in Belfast likely cannot attend.

Nicola said this is exacerbating their loss and grief.

She said: "My daddy left Belfast 22 years ago but he never missed an opportunity to come back. And, according to his wishes, half of his ashes will be brought back to Belfast.

"But right now we don't know if we will be able to even attend his funeral. My two brothers and my dad's own brothers are just devastated. This whole thing has been unimaginable, made worse by us not being able to be close to him. But we cannot thank the hospital staff enough for the way they kept in contact with us.

"The day daddy told us he was cancer-free was such a good day and we had planned to have a big family celebration 'as soon as this coronavirus s*** ends', as he put it himself, but just days later he tested positive.

"My daddy wasn't afraid to die, but Covid took him so fast and was so cruel.

"He understood he was going to be put into an induced coma and put on a ventilator, and I know he tried to fight Covid, but he just couldn't do it."

