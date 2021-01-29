| 8.3°C Dublin

‘Dad’s last text was: 'Love you lots, princess... I'll ring you later'. But he never got the chance’ - Man dies of Covid 22 days after beating cancer

Family of Belfast man tells how joy turned to grief as cruel virus struck

Huge loss: Cabbie Eugene Courtney was popular figure Expand

Donna Deeney

A Belfast man who beat cancer just three weeks ago has passed away from coronavirus, leaving his family distraught.

Eugene Courtney (63) had completed treatment for prostate cancer diagnosed last April, receiving the good news on January 4 that it had been successful.

But the family's joy turned to devastation just days later when he tested positive for Covid-19, and he tragically passed away on Monday.

