Dad-to-be Brian Dowling was ‘compared to the Magdalene Laundries’ by trolls

Arthur Gourounlian, Karen Byrne (left) and Laura Nolan of 'Dancing with the Stars' at the RDS in Dublin yesterday for the launch of RTÉ’s autumn-winter schedule of programming across television and RTÉ Player. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Brian Dowling (left) and Arthur Gourounlian have been filming a documentary for RTÉ which follows their journey to parenthood. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have told of the level of negative criticism they have received online since announcing they are expecting their first child.

They went public with the news in May and revealed that Dowling’s sister Aoife is their surrogate. She is due to give birth early next month.

The couple have been filming a documentary for RTÉ that takes a look at their journey on the way to becoming parents.

A Very Modern Irish Family – Brian and Arthur’s Surrogacy Story will follow the three as they prepare to welcome the new arrival, as well as the difficulties they have faced along the way.

However, Dowling – who shot to fame on Big Brother in 2001 – said he and his partner had been on the receiving end of a number of “wild” accusations and comments online.

Gourounlian, who has become a household name in Ireland due to his role as a judge on RTÉ’s Dancing With the Stars, said a small number of people had questioned their right to have a baby.

Dowling said: “Since we’ve announced it, the abuse we’ve been receiving – oh my God. Basically, they have accused us of dark arts – money can buy anything. They accuse us of deliberately depriving a child of a mother.

“They compared us to the Magdalene Laundries, stealing babies.

“It doesn’t worry us because we’re surrounded by such love with our friends and family, and I think it’s just ignorance.

“These people, they’d never say it to me on the street, they just say it on their phones or on their laptops.

We think both our names should go on the birth cert because one of us won’t have any rights to the child that we love for at least two years

“We’ve never taken any of this [their surrogacy journey] to Instagram because Instagram is a highlight reel of everyone’s day.

“We wanted the docu- mentary to show there’s more to this. I think people think that we don’t have to abide by the same laws as everyone else does because we’re in the public eye.”

Dowling said he wanted to raise more awareness about the difficulties people face in relation to surrogacy in Ireland.

There are no laws governing domestic or international surrogacy in Ireland.

His sister will be named as the biological mother on the child’s birth certificate, even though the couple used a donor egg. “Our consultant and the National Maternity Hospital have given full guidance to what we can and can’t do and the birth is being recorded,” said Dowling (44).

“Aoife gave the go-ahead to everything. I think the serious point is that when it comes to surrogacy in Ireland, it’s not that it’s not regulated – it’s not illegal or not legal.

“Surrogacy affects families. It doesn’t just affect gay people, it also affects heterosexual people.

“For us, obviously only one of us is the biological father. We know that, our friends and family know that, but we’ve not disclosed [the identity of the biological father] yet.

“We think both our names should go on the birth cert because one of us won’t have any rights to the child that we love for at least two years.

“At any point during this, Aoife can change her mind and decide to keep the child. She doesn’t want to – that’s not what she’s doing it for – but she has to sign away guardianship. I just wish they regulated it more.

“We’re kind of left in no man’s land because we’re gay. It’s ridiculous. We have the same struggles as everyone else that goes through surrogacy, gay or straight.”