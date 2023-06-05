Dad pays tribute to friends and teachers who saved young son’s life after collapse at school

Oliver McGreevy (14) suffered a cardiac arrest while playing rugby with friends during his lunch break

Oliver McGreevy (far right) with his brother Adam and parents Aaron and Natasha

A Belfast dad has paid tribute to the friends and teachers who saved his teenage son’s life after he collapsed suddenly at school.

At just 14 years old, Oliver McGreevy suffered a cardiac arrest while playing touch rugby with friends during his lunch break at Methodist College in south Belfast at the end of April.

Fewer than one-in-10 people who experience an out of hospital cardiac arrest survive and Oliver’s dad, Aaron, said his son’s heart stopped beating for more than eight minutes.

However, thanks to the quick-thinking response by friends and staff at the school, the teenager appears to have suffered no lasting effects from the potentially fatal event.

Mr McGreevy is now calling for CPR to be made more widely available to pupils and teachers to ensure better outcomes for anyone who suffers a cardiac arrest at school.

“Oliver is doing remarkably well, to be honest with you, you wouldn’t really know anything has happened to him,” said Mr McGreevy.

“You just wouldn’t believe it but he is exactly the same child that we knew before this all happened.”

A cardiac arrest is different to a heart attack and is considered one of the most time critical medical emergencies.

A heart attack is when one of the coronary arteries becomes blocked, while a cardiac arrest is when a person’s heart stops pumping blood around their body and they stop breathing normally.

Mr McGreevy continued: “Oliver phoned me from school at about 11.55am to tell me he had been able to get the times of his language orals changed.

“About 10 or 12 minutes later, my other son, Adam, rang and said there was a problem and that Oliver had collapsed and he thought he had swallowed his tongue.

“What had happened was Oliver had been playing a little bit of touch rugby when he just collapsed and Adam had come out of the canteen and was alerted to what had happened.

“He ran over to where Oliver was and had rung me before one of the caretakers took the phone from him and told me I needed to get down to the school.”

Mr McGreevy, who was at work at the time, collected his wife, Natasha, and the pair rushed to the school.

By the time they arrived, the paramedics were working on Oliver and had managed to restart his heart before he was rushed to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

However, they quickly discovered the role his friends and staff at the school had played in saving their eldest son’s life by performing CPR and using a defibrillator to help restart his heart.

It is undoubtedly the case, given the length of time Oliver’s heart wasn’t beating, that the CPR ensured his brain and other vital organs were not starved of oxygen.

Despite this, the family faced an anxious wait.

“From what we know, it was eight and half minutes before they got his pulse back,” continued Mr McGreevy.

“Oliver was sedated for two full days after he arrived in hospital and one of our fears was what had happened to him while his heart wasn’t beating.

“We just didn’t know what damage might have been done so we’re just so grateful to have our son back exactly as he was before everything that happened.

“We have discovered he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which means that one of the chambers is slightly thicker and more muscular than the other three.

“He had to be transferred to Dublin for surgery to have a S-ICD fitted, which is like a defibrillator which will kick in if there is ever another problem with his heart.

“But he is doing absolutely amazing and we have even been back to the school to see his friends and the teachers who saved him, which was a pretty emotional experience.

“He’s allowed to go back to surfing again, he’s allowed to do sports again and we’re going to get him back to school on a phased return next week.

“It’s an awful thing that has happened to us but we’re actually really lucky that if it had to happen that it happened while Oliver was at Methodist.

“It could have happened while he was asleep or while he was out walking by himself, or when he was at home alone when there was no-one else to help him.

“We’re not really a religious family but we definitely feel like there was someone watching over us.

“Oliver has some healing to do and we’re having tests to find out if there is any hereditary link to what happened, but Oliver will have as normal a life as anyone else.

“What I would like to see from all of this is that more children and teachers are taught CPR and that there is an opportunity for them to relearn it.

“It really is a matter of life and death.”