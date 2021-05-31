Dad of girl who experienced catastrophic complications at birth said conditions in hospital were like ‘a third world country’

Milagros Martin and her parents, Ruary and Nanci, and her brother

The father of a child who developed cerebral palsy due to catastrophic complications at her birth said conditions at the hospital were like “a third world country” on the day his daughter was delivered.

Milagros Martin, now aged nine, suffered severe injuries during her birth at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth, on December 11, 2011.

Ruary Martin gave evidence at a fitness to practice inquiry in Dublin today concerning his wife Nanci’s midwife – referred to as Registrant A – who is facing eight allegations of poor professional performance relating to the care received by Nanci and Milagros.

Ms Martin previously had a caesarean section when delivering her son and experienced a rupture of her placenta during Milagros’ birth.

Registrant A, who was granted anonymity, is facing allegations by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, including failure to adequately monitor or assess Ms Martin’s wellbeing, failing to respond adequately to her request for pain relief, and failure to respond adequately when she knew or ought to have known or suspected that Ms Martin might have placental abruption.

It is also alleged that she falsely recorded that at 3pm on the day in question, Ms Martin was coping well and did not wish to have pain relief.

It is not alleged that Registrant A is responsible for the outcome of Milagros’ birth, but it is alleged she fell short of the expected standards of her profession.

Addressing the hearing, Mr Martin said his wife suffered horrific pain while in labour, and a CTG monitor which monitors the baby's heart rate began to alarm.

He said they repeatedly requested pain relief and claim there was an inordinate delay in transferring Ms Martin to the labour ward.

Simon Mills SC, for Registrant A, put it to Mr Martin that his client made two calls to the labour ward attempting to move Ms Martin.

“Clearly, she didn’t indicate the seriousness of the situation sufficiently because she was still there an hour after she requested pain relief.”

Mr Mills said he understood that Mr Martin did not have “a kind word to say about my client”, to which Mr Martin responded: “Excuse me, I have no issue with your client. Mistakes can happen in hospitals with the best will in the world. I have no problem with your client, ok.

“If she had held up her hands afterwards and apologised, we could have all moved on. The only issue I have is with the conduct post-birth.”

Mr Martin said that after a review by an external expert who found failings in the care they received, he and his wife were ready to move on.

But he claimed that "the messing and retrospective alterations (to hospital notes)” and "attempts to excuse them and justify" what happened left him with "no option but to file a complaint".

"I had huge concerns, this would happen to another patient.

“I don’t want to be here,” Mr Martin said.

In response to questions by Mr Mills, Mr Martin said Registrant A didn’t recognise and respond in time to his wife and daughter’s deteriorating condition.

“That’s not just me saying that. I’m quoting hospital management.”

Mr Martin said the midwife asked his wife if she could transfer over to the labour ward in a wheelchair, which indicated to him that Registrant A “didn’t recognise the seriousness of the situation”.

“I’m no expert, but I would assume a woman who is having a placental rupture, it would not be normal for them to go in a wheelchair.”

Mr Martin said that despite the seriousness of the situation, he was asked by another midwife to pack his wife’s suitcase before her emergency transfer to the labour ward.

He was then also asked to assist in the transfer of his wife.

“It was like something from the third world. It was like a third world hospital.

“I still struggle to understand how this could happen in a supposedly developed country with a proper maternity service.

“I had watched my unborn daughter’s heartrate collapse, my wife lying there in agony, and I was pushing Nanci with one hand and with the other hand I was pulling her suitcase behind. It would almost be funny if it wasn’t so serious."

Mr Martin said they were not immediately brought to an operating theatre, a decision he struggled to understand “given the seriousness of the situation”.

“Whether the seriousness wasn’t communicated, I don’t know," he said.

Mr Martin said his wife suffered "excruciating" pain as she was transferred to an operating trolley.

"It was horrendous to watch.

“I don’t know whether it was the extent of the pain or the shock, but she passed out, and they kind of were slapping her to try and revive her."

Mr Mills said he had “the most enormous sympathy” for the Martins. “I understand that nothing can unpick what happened that day,” he said.

Mr Martin replied: “I’m not interested in sympathy. I'm interested in getting an acknowledgement and an apology so I didn’t have to spend five years attending meetings when I could have been caring for my daughter.

“If that would have happened, we could have all moved on.”

Mr Martin and his wife requested a copy of their medical records on his wife’s discharge from the hospital. He said that “almost immediately” there was “a marked difference” in the approachability and cooperation between his family and the obstetric medical team.

“At the third meeting, I got the distinct impression they were simply reading a generic explanation to VBAC births (vaginal deliveries after caesarean sections) and very little was related to our circumstances.

“I had spoken to a friend previously, and he had told me that in Ireland, no doctor or midwife would admit to negligence and that we were going to have to hire an expert in the UK through a solicitor to find out what happened our daughter.

“And that’s exactly what happened.”

Mr Marin contrasted his experiences of dealing with the paediatric team who cared for Milagros.

“The paediatric consultant spoke a number of times with Nanci and I.

“I felt sorry for him because Nanci was very upset at these meetings.

“I had a long discussion with him, and I thanked him for his honesty, and I shook his hand at the end. I found him believable and credible, and I never felt that with the other side.”

The hospital previously apologised to the family for “deficits in care” concerning Milagros’ birth as part of a settlement of her case against the HSE in 2015, with an interim payment of €1.9m for her care.

The inquiry continues tomorrow.