Dad describes moment daughter (4) was struck by SUV: ‘All I heard outside was screaming’

A father has described the moment his four-year-old daughter was struck by a car while playing outside her home earlier this month.

It is alleged that the girl was struck on the street outside her home in the Corduff area by a person driving a blue Audio Q7 jeep, who then fled the scene.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 7.

Gardaí are now appealing for information after a four-year-old girl was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline programme, the girl’s father – who is named Daniel – said some local children asked his four-year-old daughter – Sofia - to come outside and play and minutes later he heard “screaming”.

“All I heard outside was screaming. Kids screaming and neighbours screaming. When I go outside to see what is happening, all the neighbours are shouting behind the car. There was a blue jeep, a Q7,” he said.

Daniel said as he got closer, he could see his “young son” holding his little sister in his arms as she was crying. Daniel said he could she a scratch on Sofia’s head, but it was not until his neighbours told him that the jeep ran over her leg that he realised how hurt she was.

Daniel said he chased after the jeep initially, but it did not stop. He said while he did not get the vehicle’s registration number, he is “100pc sure” it was a man was driving the SUV.

Sofia was rushed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital by ambulance following the incident and Daniel said they are waiting for the hospital to schedule a surgery for her on her fractured leg.

“They still can not proceed for an operation, but she is ready for an operation or whatever they want to do. At the moment, they are just keeping an eye on the wound. They said it’s starting to heal a bit but it’s not majorly healing… because she’s only a child,” he said.

Daniel is originally from Romania, but he has been living in Ireland since 2002. His wife was due to give birth to their newest child next month, but due to the “stress” caused by the events in recent days, he said his wife has been taken to the Rotunda Hospital and she is now expected to give birth early.

Speaking from Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Daniel appealed for anyone with any information to contact gardaí in confidence.

“It could of happened to anybody and please it will be confidential, nobody has to know who gave the information. Any information, please come forward,” he added.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single car road traffic collision that occurred on the Old Corduff Road, Dublin 15, at approximately 9:20pm. An SUV is understood to have collided with a 4-year-old child. The child was taken to CHI Crumlin to be treated for her injuries.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information in relation to this, to contact them. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to provide this to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”