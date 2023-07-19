Dad (51) with terminal cancer who has just months to live settles High Court action

A 51-year-old man, who has months to live, has settled his High Court action against the HSE and Beaumont Hospital for a significant undisclosed sum.

The married father-of-four, who lives in the Midlands, first underwent treatment for renal cancer in 2014 when a nodule was noticed in the his lung.

This nodule was reviewed for the following three years until he was discharged from review as the treating physicians believed there had not been a change in the nodule.

However, the man experienced pain and discomfort in his abdomen and returned to hospital in 2022.

Following investigations, the nodule had increased in size and appearance resulting in the man being diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal cancer. The man has undergone multiple treatments and is now in palliative care.

The man, in his claim before the High Court, contended that if he had been diagnosed prior to been discharged from observations in 2017, when it is alleged that his cancer was Stage 1, and had further investigation been carried out in 2017, the man’s experts believed that his prognosis, following surgery at that time, would have been positive for survival.

However, because of the defendants’ delay, it was alleged his condition became terminal, and his life expectancy has been significantly shortened as a consequence.

This position was supported by expert opinions the man’s legal team had procured from consultant oncologists and consultant radiologists, sourced in the UK by the man’s solicitor, Fiona Baxter, of Baxter Mimnagh Solicitors.

Prior to the diagnosis, he was an active man who worked in construction. His illness has had a devastating impact on his wife and four children, the youngest of whom is just five-years-old.

He now requires care, and his dependency on others will increase over the coming weeks and months.

He issued proceedings two months ago and had asked the High Court to list the matter for an expedited hearing due to his deteriorating condition.

In advance of the hearing date, the parties agreed to go to mediation. The case was struck out following a successful mediation between the parties, without an admission of liability by the defendants.

When asked to comment, Ms Baxter noted that this was an intense and emotional case for all the parties involved.

"The case involved a significant amount of work over a short period," she said.

Ms Baxter said the family was delighted with the outcome so that life can be as comfortable as can be for the man over the months ahead.

