Dad (41) pleads for help to secure new drug to fight cancer

James Hastings has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new drug which may help him fight a rare cancer. Photo: Andrew Downes/xposure

A Galway father-of-three who is suffering from a rare cancer and who has been told this could be his last summer, is fighting to secure a drug he hopes will extend his life or even provide a miracle cure.

James Hastings (41), from Kinvara, was diagnosed in May with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile duct that affects only 200 people in Ireland every year. Doctors discovered the cancer had spread and was at stage 4.

The devastating diagnosis for the previously healthy and fit tyre business owner led to him spending the following weeks in a state of sorrow, sorting out his legal affairs to provide for his wife Marian and sons, aged four to 13 years, after his death.

“We asked the doctor if this will be my last summer and he said yes,” he said.

“Typically, the first sign anything is amiss is yellowing of the skin and eyes, a common sign of jaundice.

“That’s what landed me in hospital one Friday evening in May, the day before my son Ben’s First Communion.

“Three stressful weeks later, after a series of scans and painful biopsies, my oncologist delivered the cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis.

“While the prognosis was nothing less than horrific, everything changed when I learned my cancer is responsive to EU-approved immunotherapy, which will give me a real fighting chance of beating this disease. It’s the chink of light we needed to keep fighting the good fight.”

After the initial shock and sadness Mr Hastings decided there was hope and he started to research treatments and other options, including clinical trials around the world.

He discovered that a drug called durvalumab plus chemotherapy had been approved by the European Medicines Agency last December as the first line of treatment for adult patients with his kind of cancer.

A specialist in the UK said he is likely to have a good response to it, said Mr Hastings.

The treatment has extended the life of a significant number of patients with the cancer who received it.

However, Mr Hastings discovered that the drug is still at the assessment stage for cost effectiveness in this country by the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics which puts it out of his reach.

“I know of patients who are receiving it through private health insurance – but the HSE won’t cover the cost of it,” he said.

He said it takes many months for a drug to be assessed and potentially approved for reimbursement “and that is time that I just don’t have”.

He has now launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise money for the drug, which costs around €10,000 per infusion.

“It is already available for lung cancer patients. But even if I secure it privately I cannot have it administered in a public hospital. I will have to go to a private hospital,” said Mr Hastings.

His GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/f/help-james-beat-cholangiocarcinoma

The HSE has previously said decisions on which medicines are reimbursed by the taxpayer are made on objective, scientific and economic grounds, on the advice of the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics.