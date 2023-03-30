DAA to review airport security after man without passport or boarding pass made it onto plane

Dublin Airport’s operator has launched an internal review after a man boarded a plane without a passport or boarding pass.

Despite initially refusing to comment when queries about the incident were put to it on Monday night, DAA said there is an “internal review” in place.

DAA said the man was screened at security when passing through Terminal 2. However, he was able to pass through the airport without a boarding pass or passport and onto a plane.

Abdul Ahmead (48) made it through Dublin Airport and boarded the plane without a passport or boarding pass in the major security breach on Monday night.

He was charged with trespassing with intent to commit an offence and with failure to produce a valid passport or similar document as a non-national in the State, and was fined €350 for each charge.

Ahmead was able to pass through security screening at Terminal 2 and pass airline staff at the gate and board the airplane despite not having a boarding pass or passport.

Airport Police removed Ahmead from a seat he had taken on board the 7.05pm flight to Birmingham.

Ahmead, of Stanton Street, Newcastle, UK, was arrested at Terminal 2.

Boarding passes at Terminal 2 are checked manually by a staff member, as opposed to an automated system in Terminal 1.

In a statement yesterday, DAA pointed to the “speedy apprehension” of Ahmead and paid tribute to airport police.

“We never comment on security matters for obvious reasons. We note the speedy apprehension of the individual in this case by airport police, who was caught trespassing without a boarding card after being security screened, and his subsequent arrest by An Garda Síochána and successful prosecution before the courts.

“As with any such incident, an internal review is under way.”

Aer Lingus also released a fresh statement following the Irish Independent report, claiming Ahmead “barged” past its staff at boarding gates.

“The individual in question barged past Aer Lingus boarding agents at the gate and crew at the door of the aircraft and took a seat on board,” said a spokesperson.

“Airport police were immediately alerted by Aer Lingus staff and the individual was promptly detained and removed from the aircraft.”

The incident comes as DAA chiefs have been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee next month following revelations by the Irish Independent that a whistleblower working at Dublin Airport has made a protected disclosure about security and screening at the airport.

The claims alleged that security screening at the airport is “not fit for purpose”.

The Irish Aviation Authority found “prima facie” evidence into the whistleblower’s claims of “vulnerabilities” at the airport which could lead to a possible terrorist attack.