DAA seeking planning permission to install new paid drop-off and pick-up zone at Dublin Airport

DAA is seeking planning permission to install a new paid drop-off and pick-up zone at Dublin Airport.

DAA said the aim of the proposed new zone system is to reduce the number of car journeys to and from the airport and to encourage passengers to make greater use of public transport. The revenue generated from the new system will be ring-fenced and will be invested in a series of sustainability initiatives at Dublin Airport.

The new system will not be introduced during the current Covid-19 pandemic, but works will take place shortly if the project receives approval from the planning authorities. The proposed new drop-off and pick-up zones will operate in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

DAA said that a free drop off and pick up option will continue to be available after the new zones have been introduced by using a new dedicated area in the Express Red long-term car park. A new reduced fee 30-minute parking period will also be introduced at Dublin Airport’s short-term car parks, which are located beside the passenger terminals.

DAA has lodged a planning application with Fingal County Council (FCC) for the required infrastructure to introduce the new system, which includes changes to the internal campus road network, new exit lanes and new barriers on the main exit road at Dublin Airport.

Currently, private cars are permitted to drop off in front of both terminals at Dublin Airport, however no private vehicle pick up is permitted in these locations. DAA said the current system has been abused by some for several years, with cars illegally stopping to wait for pick-ups or circling the campus roads several times before they finally collect their party.

