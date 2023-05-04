DAA says record 2.83 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport last month with 20,246 flights

A record 2.83 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport during the month of April according to the DAA.

This is an increase of 0.7pc when compared with pre-Covid figures in 2019 with 2.81 million passengers, and an increase of 18pc on last year with 2.39 million.

According to airport operator, DAA, just under 9.5 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport in the first four months of this year.

Figures also show a total of 20,246 flights took place during the month of April and the busiest destination was London Heathrow.

Flights were also at 83pc capacity throughout the month.

The DAA said 62pc of flights departed on time, a figure it says was impacted by Air Traffic Control industrial action in Mainland Europe.

At Cork Airport, the country’s second busiest airport, a total of 250,030 passengers travelled through the month of April, which is a 30pc increase on last year and a 19pc increase on 2019.

A total of 1,714 flights took place with 75pc departing on time, and 99pc of passengers got through security in 20 minutes or less.

London Heathrow was the busiest destination and Tuesday, April 11, was the busiest travel day.

Given the jump in passenger traffic, Cork Airport has forecast that a total of 2.6 million passengers are expected to fly to and from the airport this year, which would see it back to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs said April was a “very smooth” month for the security operation at Dublin Airport with 96pc of passengers safely through screening in 20 minutes or less.

"The April figures were buoyed by a very busy Easter period which saw record numbers travelling through Dublin Airport,” he said.

“The busiest day of the month at Dublin Airport came on Friday, May 28, as thousands availed of the start of the long bank holiday weekend to make a trip overseas, with around 50,000 passengers departing that day.

Mr Jacobs said the month of May is set to be busy too at both Dublin and Cork airports.

“As we see large numbers travelling for big events, including the culmination of the football season in the UK, a number of big rugby matches including the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals in Dublin, as well as the beginning of the summer concert season," he said.

“The resumption of key summer services at Cork Airport, including those to destinations such as Frankfurt, Germany; Dubrovnik, Croatia and a new route to Bristol, UK provides even more choice for passengers.”

Passengers travelling out of Dublin Airport over the coming weeks and months are advised to be in their terminal two hours prior to a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul departure.

Those travelling from Cork Airport are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.

Anyone travelling this summer has also been warned to be aware of the French Air Traffic Control situation and potential for continuing industrial action.

This could generate delays that impact passengers departing Irish airports to destinations in France and on flights that need to cross French air space.