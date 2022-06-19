DAA may refund all holiday costs, including hotels and apartments, if they were missed due to delays debacle

Passengers who missed holidays on foot of the security queue delays in Dublin Airport last month may be able to get the cost of their break back from Dublin Airport operator DAA.

The DAA has given its first indication yet that it may be open to covering the cost of the missed holidays of passengers – where the holiday was missed or cancelled on foot of the security queue delays at the airport.

Accommodation that was paid for in advance, but was also lost out on as a result of the delays, may also be covered.

“All relevant, direct, and reasonably incurred costs that are vouched or substantiated by receipts or evidence will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” a spokeswoman for the DAA told the Sunday Independent last week when asked if it would refund the cost of missed holidays or accommodation.

The DAA has previously simply said that it would refund reasonable out-of-pocket expenses – such as a rebooked flight, additional accommodation and transport costs – incurred as a result of the delays.

Around 1,500 passengers missed their flights in Dublin Airport on May 29 following prolonged security queues at the airport.

As anyone forced to cancel their holidays on foot of lengthy airport security queues will be unable to get any money spent on their vacation back on their travel insurance, the chance of getting money back from the DAA will offer some comfort to passengers caught up in the debacle.

However, Irish families forced to cancel holidays abroad on foot of passport backlogs will have little chance of getting any money spent on their holidays back, even if they have travel insurance.

Travel insurance does not cover the cost of holidays cancelled as a result of lengthy delays processing passport applications, inquiries by the Sunday Independent have found.

Furthermore, the Irish Passport Office does not offer any compensation to people who have had to cancel holidays due to passport backlogs – even if they applied for their passport well ahead of time.

