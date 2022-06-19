| 14.9°C Dublin

DAA may refund all holiday costs, including hotels and apartments, if they were missed due to delays debacle

People queue for flights at Dublin Airport earlier this month. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

People queue for flights at Dublin Airport earlier this month. Photo: Damien Eagers

Passengers who missed holidays on foot of the security queue delays in Dublin Airport last month may be able to get the cost of their break back from Dublin Airport operator DAA.

The DAA has given its first indication yet that it may be open to covering the cost of the missed holidays of passengers – where the holiday was missed or cancelled on foot of the security queue delays at the airport.

