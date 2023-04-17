DAA chiefs turn down Dáil committee invite to grilling on Dublin Airport security gaps revealed in whistleblower expose

The operators of Dublin Airport have refused an invite to appear before the powerful Oireachtas Transport Committee after a whistleblower said gaps in security screening at the airport could lead to a terrorist attack .

The DAA is now being threatened that the committee could use its powers to compel executives to come before TDs and senators if it continues to refuse to appear before the committee.

It said it was busy preparing for the summer season and will instead attend the committee in the autumn.

TDs were expecting to grill DAA chiefs this week after the Irish Independent reported concerns from a whistleblower that gaps in the screening system could lead to a terrorist attack.

The whistleblower’s claims are currently being investigated by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), which has found “prima facie” evidence in the disclosure.

The disclosure was handed to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil last June and his officials passed it on to the IAA, the regulator overseeing Dublin Airport.

In a statement, Kenny Jacobs, DAA chief executive blamed the visit of US President Joe Biden and the “busy summer season” for being unable to attend the committee meeting this week.

Mr Jacobs said the DAA now needs to put its “full focus” on the “busy weeks and months ahead”.

The letter, dated April 4, said the airport is preparing for President Biden’s visit.

“In addition I am conscious that, at this juncture, daa is very limited in its ability to comment on a number of other areas that may be of interest to committee members, given that they are the subject of statutory and other processes.

“In light of these points, I regret that daa will not be in a position to attend the committee on 19 April. However, we would be more than happy to meet with the Committee again once the busy summer season has concluded,” Mr Jacobs said.

Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley said it is “not acceptable” that the DAA has refused to appear before TDs this week. He said he will ask acting chairman of the committee, Fianna Fáil senator Gerry Horkan, to use compelling powers to force executives to appear before it if they keep refusing invitations.

“If they continue to refuse to come, I’ll be asking the chairman to seek the powers to compel them to come before the committee,” said Mr Dooley.

“There are ongoing issues at Dublin Airport and anyone that has travelled through it in recent times will know, especially with delays at Terminal 2, and just poor management of the infrastructure.

“It really is disappointing to see that while they continue to upgrade the infrastructure around the shopping experience, the infrastructure around security clearance is very poor.”

The DAA was invited to appear before the committee not just to answer questions raised by the disclosure, but also about how it plans to deal with increased passenger numbers during the summer months.

The airport saw a major security breach several weeks ago when a man was able to board an Aer Lingus plane without a passport or boarding pass.

He was later fined and deported after attempting to pass through the airport without a plane ticket a second time. A review of the incident is currently under way.

The DAA has committed to a 15-point plan which will see security queues shortened to just 20 minutes. It has promised to boost security staff numbers to 811, from the current 700.

Labour TD Duncan Smith urged the DAA to reconsider its refusal to attend, calling it "very disappointing". "I would urge them to reconsider and provide a date for appearing at the earliest convenience. There are so many matters, from aircraft noise to security issues, which need a public and transparent discussion."