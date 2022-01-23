Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene of a collision on the Stillorgan Road in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

A cyclist aged in his 70s is in a serious condition in hospital tonight after he was in collision with a car in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened on the Stillorgan Road (N11) in Donnybrook at around 11.30am.

The cyclist was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene which has now reopened.

Gardaí have appealed to any road users who may have video footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to contact them at Donnybrook garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Meanwhile two pedestrians are being treated in hospital following separate road traffic collisions in Drimnagh and Tallaght overnight.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after he was in collision with a car on the Drimnagh Road at around 1.30am this morning.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was injured when he was in collision with a car on the Blessington Road in Tallaght shortly after 11pm last night.