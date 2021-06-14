Cyclist seriously injured after Dublin hit-and-run

The 22-year-old cyclist was rushed to Beaumont Hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

A man in his 20s suffered serious head injuries following a hit-and-run in Dublin last night.

The cyclist was struck by a car that failed to remain at the scene on Sheriff Street Upper at 9pm.

The 22-year-old man was brought by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious head injuries. His condition is understood to be critical.

A car understood to have been involved in the collision was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street and has been removed for forensic examination.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.