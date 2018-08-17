A cyclist is being treated at the scene of a collision involving a lorry in Dublin.

A cyclist is being treated at the scene of a collision involving a lorry in Dublin.

Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by lorry in Dublin city centre

The incident occurred shortly after 9am at the busy junction at Guild St and North Wall Quay near the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

The full extent of the cyclists injuries are not yet known but believed to be serious.

Gardaí are at the scene and are directing traffic while the scene of the accident is examined.

Motorists are advised to take caution approaching the area.

Online Editors