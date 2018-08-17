News Irish News

Friday 17 August 2018

Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by lorry in Dublin city centre

The scene of the accident
Conor McCrave

A cyclist is being treated at the scene of a collision involving a lorry in Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 9am at the busy junction at Guild St and North Wall Quay near the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

The full extent of the cyclists injuries are not yet known but believed to be serious.

Gardaí are at the scene and are directing traffic while the scene of the accident is examined.

Motorists are advised to take caution approaching the area. 

Online Editors

