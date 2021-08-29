Cyclist in his 50s killed in road collision in Galway

A cyclist in his 50s has been killed after a road collision involving a car.

The incident happened at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday, on the R345 near Corr na Mona, Co Galway.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and forensic collision investigators are currently at scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R345 near Corr Na Mona at this time, to make this footage available to them.