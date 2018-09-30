Cyclist in critical condition following accident in Cork

A woman in her 40s is in a critical condition in Cork University hospital after she fell from her bicycle while cycling near Bandon this morning.

The accident took place before 9am at Gurteen Cross Roads, Bandon, Co Cork.

The woman suffered serious head injuries in the incident and was rushed to Cork University hospital where she is in critical condition.

“Gardaí were called to an incident this morning the 30th of September 2018 at the Gurteen Cross Roads, Bandon Co Cork. A female cyclist (40s) received serious head injuries and was brought to Cork University where her condition is thought to be critical. There was no other vehicle involved in the collision. Investigations are on-going. The Road between Baxters Bridge on the R586 & Gurteen Cross Roads remains closed,” gardai said in a statement.

This incident follows news that a woman has sustained serious head injuries in a collision involving a car in Castlebar and a man in his 30s in Dublin has died after having been hit by a van.

Online Editors