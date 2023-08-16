Cyclist dies following crash in Co Clare while motorcyclist (40s) hospitalised following incident in Waterford

A male cyclist has died following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Baunmore, Co Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which took place on the N67 Kilkee to Moyasta Road at approximately 12.30pm today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will carry out an examination of the scene.

The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 40s, has been seriously injured following a collision between a jeep and a motorcycle in Co Waterford this evening.

The collision occurred on the R681 road at Ballymurrin, Kill, at approximately 5.30pm.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is closed between Kill and the Ballyleen crossroads, and is expected to remain closed overnight, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R681 this evening, Wednesday 16th August 2023, between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.