Cyclist dies after collision with car in Kerry

A CYCLIST has died after a collision with a car in Kerry.

The accident occurred at 8.30am today at Rockfield on the N22 by the outskirts of Killarney.

Gardaí and emergency services raced to the scene and the section of road involved was immediately closed.

It is understood the accident involved a single car with two occupants and a male on a bicycle.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) in Tralee.

The man's body will be taken to Kerry morgue later pending a post mortem examination by the State Pathologist's Office.

Gardaí immediately closed the section of road involved to assist the work of the emergency services.

Forensic accident investigators are currently examining the stretch of road involved.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible given the road closure.

Diversions will remain in place for the remainder of the day.

Killarney gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

