Cyclist (60s) killed in collision with a truck in Kildare

A cyclist in his 60s has died following a collision with a truck in Clane, County Kildare just after 8am this morning, according to Gardaí.

Gardaí in Naas are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic incident.

A spokesman said: “At approximately 8.15am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a pedal cyclist and an articulated tractor unit on the Millicent Road in Clane.

"The pedal cyclist, a male aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and Millicent Road has now reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8am and 8.30am this morning and who may have camera, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.