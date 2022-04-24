Cyclist (60s) dies following freak accident in Co Wexford

A male cyclist has died following a freak cycling accident in County Wexford earlier today.

Gardai said the man, aged in his 60s, was out cycling with a group of other cyclists on the R731 at Ballywilliam, New Ross, around 1pm today when the man is understood to have struck a tree as the group swerved to avoid an obstruction on the road.

They immediately raised the alarm and emergency services tended to the cyclist but he died a short time later at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course. The local Coroner has been notified.

No vehicles were involved in the incident but local diversions were put in place to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.