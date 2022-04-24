| 8.9°C Dublin

Cyclist (60s) dies following freak accident in Co Wexford

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Allison Bray

A male cyclist has died following a freak cycling accident in County Wexford earlier today.

Gardai said the man, aged in his 60s, was out cycling with a group of other cyclists on the R731 at Ballywilliam, New Ross, around 1pm today when the man is understood to have struck a tree as the group swerved to avoid an obstruction on the road.

They immediately raised the alarm and emergency services tended to the cyclist but he died a short time later at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course. The local Coroner has been notified.

No vehicles were involved in the incident but local diversions were put in place to allow for  a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy